Looking ahead to Philly's busy 2026, leaders allocate $45 million for planning, beautification and security projects

With millions of visitors expected in Philadelphia for events scheduled throughout 2026, city leaders on Thursday set aside $45 million for preparedness, beautification and security efforts.

The money is part of $91 million midyear budget transfer unanimously approved by Philadelphia City Council that allows the city to adjust how funds are allocated among different departments and programs to address new needs and priorities.

Nearly half of the budget transfer will be spent to help Philadelphia to get ready for next year, when Philadelphia will host the yearlong celebration for America's 250th birthday, along with matches for the FIFA World Cup, early rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the MLB All-Star Game.

The $45 million will be dispersed across multiple city departments to cover the costs of things, like technology upgrades and new equipment and vehicles. Among the expenses on that list are:

• $14 million for new vehicles to the Department of Fleet Services

• $1.47 million for software, training and equipment for the police department

• $868,355 for tactical gear, training and fire boat maintenance for the Fire Department

• $1.1 million for crowd control barriers to the Streets Department

• $2.75 million for roadway crowd control barrier for the Department of Public Property

• $1.9 million for sculpture projects on commercial corridor



Another $17 million included in the budget transfer is set aside for "organizations planning large-scale celebrations and neighborhoods for preparedness, attraction and beautification," Councilmember Isaiah Thomas' office said. Those funds include:

• $5.2 million for site preparation at Lemon Hill for FIFA FanFest

• $1.4 million for FIFA operating costs

• $2 million for the Welcome America events in 2025 as a test run for 2026's events

• $100,000 for the Odunde Festival in 2025 in preparation for the 2026 event

• $4.5 million to Visit Philadelphia for domestic and international marketing

• $2 million to improve hospitality for tourists.

• $500,000 to Mural Arts for highway beautification

• $750,000 to the Philadelphia Horticultural Society for greening of commercial corridors

• $250,000 for Philadelphia 250 for neighborhood improvements

• $400,000 to the World Trade Center of Greater Philadelphia for a Global Business Expo

In a press release, Thomas said, "2026 will be a historic moment for Philadelphia that, if we fund and prepare properly, we will see that return for years. We're funding marketing efforts to encourage tourists to choose Philly. We're investing in neighborhood activations and large-scale events to make 2026 a phenomenal year for tourists and residents across the city."

Mayor Cherelle Parker's office said the city has invested $58 million through its General Fund into 2026 events in total – $30 million for site preparedness and tourism improvements and $28 million for public safety. Parker's office did not immediately respond to a request for a further breakdown of those dollars.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson said will be a priority that minority-owned businesses are recipients of these 2026 funds. He added that council will "do more as we move forward" when asked about additional money for next year's events.