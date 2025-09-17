Have thoughts on democracy? Visit Philly wants you to give a TED Talk in 2026

Visit Philadelphia is looking for people who can wax poetic about the past, present or future of democracy.

Philly's tourism agency needs speakers for the TED Talk event it is hosting as part of the celebrations for America's 250th birthday next year. Speaking slots are open to field professionals, community advocates, thought leaders and everyday people. Applications can be submitted through Nov. 30.

The day-long event takes place June 13 at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts and will be livestreamed at more than 50 libraries holding satellite events. There will be at least one satellite event in every state, Visit Philadelphia said.

To prepare for their TED talks, the selected speakers will receive 50 hours of script development from TED and participate in two video rehearsals. They also will receive a three-day, expenses-paid trip to Philadelphia to workshop their speeches with the other presenters.

To expand the scope of its search for speakers, Visit Philadelphia said it will spend $250,000 on international advertising in Berlin, London, Montreal, Paris, Vancouver and other cities.

"Philadelphia has long been a place where bold ideas about democracy shape our nation's history," Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said in a statement. "We're demonstrating how tourism can facilitate the conversations that matter most during America's 250th."

Tickets for the event go on sale Oct. 28.

Since July 2024, Visit Philadelphia and TED have held panel discussions, fireside chats, community programs and video events that have involved more than 1,200 participants.

"This event comes at a pivotal moment when our democratic institutions face unprecedented challenges, but also opportunities," said Ally Gomberoff, impact partnerships manager at TED. "Now is the time to harness our collective wisdom and reimagine a shared future, ensuring democracy remains vibrant and responsive to the needs of all citizens."

Visit Philadelphia also is sending a mobile truck to collect handwritten notes and messages about democracy from the public as part of its new Dear Democracy campaign. The truck will begin at the Constitution Center and travel to New York City, Chicago and Atlanta through the end of the year. Submissions also can be made on the Visit Philadelphia website.