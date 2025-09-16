More News:

September 16, 2025

Wanamaker Christmas festivities face cutbacks if fundraising goal isn't met, organizers say

The Philadelphia Visitors Center says it may have to limit hours the building will be open for the light show and Dickens Village.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Christmas
light show fundraiser Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Visitors Center says it needs to raise $50,000 by the end of the month to help pay for staffing and security at the Wanamaker Building to put on the Christmas light show and Dickens Village experience this year.

The Philadelphia Visitors Center said it will be forced to cut back on hours the Wanamaker Building will be open for the Christmas light show and Dickens Village experience unless it receives $50,000 by the end of the month.

crowdfunding page was started in July to help keep the longstanding holiday tradition alive after the sale of the Macy's store, which closed in March. While over $300,000 has been raised, organizers said it's still short of its goal. Magnets, candles, art and special viewing experiences are being offered as incentives to entice smaller donors to contribute.

MORE: City Council plans to address a range of issues this fall – from utility costs to affordable housing

Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of Philadelphia Visitor Center, said that since the Wanamaker Building is no longer housing a retailer, an independent effort from residents and community partners is required to cover wages for staffing and security as well as costs for installations, insurance, decorations, signage and more. 

"We are fully committed to bringing these holiday attractions back for 2025, but reaching our fundraising goal is crucial to not just make them happen, but to open for a range of days and hours that people expect," Lovell said in a statement. "Falling short would mean scaling back these traditions in a significant way." 

Last year, the light show began the day after Thanksgiving and ran five times per day from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Cutbacks could significantly limit the public's access to the festivities. Officials say the final decision on hours and the ticketing process will be announced in early October. 

Since 1956, the light show has been set up and managed by the Wanamaker Building's various store tenants. Macy's, which closed this year after nearly two decades in Center City, would draw tens of thousands of visitors every day to the store for the holiday attractions. The 10-minute light show is accompanied by the Wanamaker Organ playing Christmas classics, and the Dickens Village experience is a re-creation of the streets of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." 

The Wanamaker Building's new owners, New York-based TF Cornerstone, had plans approved this summer to transform the space into a mixed-use building with high-end retailers, luxury apartments, office spaces and rooftop lounges. It's unclear what will be required to maintain the holiday traditions beyond this year, said Elissa Hill, associate vice president with Philadelphia Visitors Center's communications firm. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Christmas Philadelphia Macy's Wanamakers Holiday Light Show

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Corn Maze

Spook-tacular events in New Jersey
iStock-2202134337.png

Three types of scams every growing business should watch for

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly Pretzel Factory plans to add water ice and soft-serve ice cream to menu

Philly Pretzel Factory

Sponsored

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania

Limited - Covered Bridge

Illness

New report ranks Philadelphia and Allentown among toughest cities in America for people with asthma

Asthma Philadelphia Allentown

TV

At Emmys, Hannah Einbinder says 'Go Birds' in politicized speech

Hannah Einbinder Emmys

Festivals

PAWS Mutt Strut returns to the Navy Yard this October

PAWS Mutt Strut

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved