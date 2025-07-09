Wanamaker Building plans include over 600 apartments, a rooftop pool and retail spaces on lower floors

Philadelphia approved zoning permits for the Wanamaker Building, offering a first glimpse into the historic site's next chapter.

Plans are set to include hundreds of new apartments, rooftop decks and multiple retail spaces.

Following the closure of the Macy's in March, TF Cornerstone completed the purchase of the entire building.

Philadelphia Business Journal reported in early June that the developer planned to convert it into a mixed-use site, with construction projected to start in the beginning of 2026 and take around two years.

Philly-based JKRP Architects designed the blueprints, which received approval from the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections last week.

The Wanamaker Building will feature over 600 residential units on the top six floors, with 13 planned to be converted to bi-level loft apartments with mezzanine features. Retail tenants will continue to occupy the lower three floors of the building, but unlike the past nearly two decades, multiple businesses could set up shop rather than just one department store.

Two rooftop decks are also included in the plans, including one with an elevated swimming pool overlooking City Hall. According to Jonathan Broh, associate managing principal at JKRP, these amenities are only geared toward residents of the building.

The Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, a New York-based architectural designer, will be designing the general concept for the ground floors. No specific tenants have been disclosed yet, but "high-end retailers and entertainment" users are being targeted to occupy the space, Broh said.

"Obviously, the Macy's space and the Grand Court have the most historic value," Broh said. "It'll be [important] for the design to both incorporate and pay homage to the existing fabric while working with the tenant requirements."

There is also a desire to keep the Grand Court of the former Macy's store as a publicly available space.

Previous reports from the Philadelphia Business Journal revealed the team was looking into incorporating the skylight that existed prior to the a 1990 renovation — a feature that's reflected in the approved plans.

Developers also plan to remove the the ninth-floor courtyard directly above the ceiling of the retail section, which would allow light to shine all the way through the building.

As a condition of the permit's approval, the city requires that construction begins within three years, but there are still a few more hoops to jump through before that happens. By the end of the year, the development team is hoping to apply for a construction permit geared toward the residential levels, which, due to the historic nature of the building, will need to receive more approvals from the city.