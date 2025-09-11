City Council plans to address a range of issues this fall – from utility costs to affordable housing

From responding to federal policy changes to implementing Mayor Cherelle Parker's housing initiative, City Council has a range of legislative priorities for its fall session.

Council members introduced nearly 50 bills and resolutions Thursday, the first day of the fall session, but that legislation included just a few of their goals for the coming months. Council plans to address increased utility bills, Medicaid cuts and oversee the formation of the newly enacted Prison Oversight Board.

With 10 more meetings to go before the year is over, here's what council members expect to prioritize:

Preparations for 2026 celebrations

Councilmember Rue Landau (D-At-Large) said she plans to advance legislation involving equity and accessibility, in part due to to the city's busy 2026. Philadelphia is set to host the MLB All-Star Game, World Cup matches and semiquincentennial celebrations.

Landau said she's eager to see the final passage of her Fair Chance Hiring bill, which expands hiring protections for people with criminal records. Landau also said she conducted several meetings regarding outdoor dining during the summer recess.

"Currently, it's hard for many small businesses to put even a table and two chairs outside without a year-and-a-half-long wait and a ton of red tape," Landau said. "Ahead of our visitors in 2026, we have an opportunity to cut red tape and update how the city approaches approvals for sidewalk seating, and that's something I'm looking forward to working on in the fall."

Councilmember Kendra Brooks (Working Families Party-At-Large) said she's looking to increase accessibility to the 2026 celebrations for visitors and residents with disabilities. She introduced legislation Thursday that calls for a hearing on the topic.

Responses to federal policy changes

Following the passage of President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill in July, many Philadelphians will be losing their access to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

To maintain SNAP benefits, many recipients must now show proof that they work at least 20 hours per week. And many immigrants will no longer be eligible come Nov. 1.

City Council doesn't have an impact on federal legislation, but Council President Kenyatta Johnson said members hope to spread awareness of the issue and provide support where possible.

"We'll be galvanizing, organizing around making sure people are well-informed on how these cuts are going to have an impact on them and also how they can follow the new guidelines to make sure that they still will have their Medicaid benefits, but most importantly, their SNAP benefits, as well," Johnson said following Thursday's meeting. "Although that's not public policy, it's important from the advocacy standpoint and us making sure we're using our position as a bully pulpit and inform our constituents who are going to be significantly impacted by these cuts."

Brooks will oversee the implementation of her POWER Act legislation, which offers additional protections for domestic workers against retaliation, and implementing protections for Philadelphians against federal policies.

"This fall, I will be focused on ... supporting Philadelphians suffering the consequences of the Trump regime — from women who are going without reproductive health care to families torn apart by masked ICE agents," Brooks said.

Following through on spring initiatives

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-At-Large) said he plans to work with local businesses, artists and restaurants in the wake of the changes to the Business Income and Receipts Tax. An exemption previously allowed small businesses to exclude their first $100,000 in revenue from taxation, but it was eliminated earlier this year following a lawsuit.

Thomas also hopes to introduce legislation related to the Office of Prison Oversight and the Prison Oversight Board, a nine-member body that will monitor and address prison issues such as understaffing, cleanliness, deaths and escape.

"Voters previously approved the board and office in May via a ballot measure, and we are in the process of finalizing negotiations with the administration," a representative for Thomas said in an email.

Quality of life improvements

City Council members doubled down Thursday on implementing an overnight curfew for businesses in the Seventh and Eight districts, as well as a portion of the First. But it's only the start for Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (D-At-Large), who plans to further address businesses that contribute to issues such as litter and drug use. She introduced two related pieces of legislation. One would prevent businesses from changing their names or ownership to avoid legal persecution. The other would offer clarity on violations that prompt notices to stop work or cease operations.

"These businesses, which have been opening in primarily Black and Brown communities for years, are now spreading to every neighborhood, devastating our commercial corridors," Gilmore Richardson said. "The recent spike in the sale of unregulated substances, as well as the ongoing sale of drug paraphernalia and illegal tobacco, further illustrates why we must act quickly to guarantee these businesses are no longer able to skirt our laws and continue causing harm to our neighborhoods."

Gilmore Richardson also said she intends to schedule a hearing for a bill she introduced last spring that would let victims of deed fraud request refunds for any taxes paid to the city by fraudulent parties.

Councilmember Jim Harrity (D-At-Large), said he's focused on life in Philadelphia's neighborhoods, particularly in Kensington. He seeks to strengthen enforcement of the Healthy Outdoor Public Spaces law, which bans herbicides on city-owned lands. He also plans to keep working on a bill introduced in June that adds additional workforce development requirements, such as apprenticeships, for companies on public works projects.

"As we begin the Fall 2025 session of City Council, my focus remains on advancing legislation that prioritizes quality of life, workers' rights, and second chances, especially for our most disadvantaged communities, including Kensington," Harrity said.

Housing affordability

Jamie Gauthier (D-3), who chairs City Council's housing committee, said a key task is working with Parker to develop a budget for Parker's HOME initiative. An $800 million bond will be used to preserve and develop new housing units, implement a new mortgage program and offer rental assistance.

"We will never solve our housing crisis if we do not use this once-in-a-generation $800 million investment to finally give those who need our help the most their fair share," Gauthier said.

Gauthier said there are plenty of other issues to address, including the 9.4% rate hike that the Philadelphia Water Department implemented Sept. 1.

"There's a lot more on the docket for the fall, including moving our city towards more sustainable waste reduction practices, helping residents afford their water bill, protecting vulnerable young people, preserving 925 affordable housing units that are going up for sale, shielding our communities from Trump's cruel and chaotic attacks and so much more," Gauthier said. "It's going to be a busy few months, but Philly is counting on us to put City Hall to work for our neighborhoods and I intend to deliver."

A spokesperson for Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke (Working Families Party-At-Large) said he'll focus on addressing the cost of daily life, especially housing, utility costs and transportation.

Green infrastructure

"He believes confronting the cost of living is a key plank of the local pushback against the Trump administration, and will work to share that message with the city," the spokesperson said.

Councilmember Nina Ahmad (D-At-Large) seeks to add more infrastructure for residents and visitors driving electric vehicles. A previous bill calls for adding wiring, conduit and energy capacity at new non-residential parking lots with 10 or more spaces so EV chargers can be added later. A 2024 bill from Ahmad, which is scheduled for a hearing later this month in the Committee of Rules, would allow for the installation of the chargers.

"Our legislative priorities reflect the urgent needs of Philadelphia's diverse communities," Ahmad said in a statement. "We're committed to creating meaningful change that improves lives across our city."