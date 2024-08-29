September's comedy shows include Hannah Gadsby, the Emmy-winning comedian from Australia

September's list of comedy shows and performances in the Philly region includes a tour stop late in the month by Emmy-winning Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby.

Gadsby performs on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St. With multiple Netflix specials under their belt, Gadsby is well-known for routines about gender, neurodivergence and queer issues. Gadsby's current show is called "Woof!" and delves into the "complexities and absurdities" of the world.

Gadsby's first Netflix special "Nanette," which began streaming in 2018, won the comedian a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Their latest Netflix special "Gender Agenda" came out in March and features a line-up of queer and trans comedians.

Tickets for "Hannah Gadsby: Woof!" cost between $47.75 and $127.

Taylor Tomlinson, host of CBS' late-night show "After Midnight," also makes a tour stop in Philly next month. Her act "Tries Out New Ideas" has four sold-out shows at Helium Comedy Club on Sept. 20 and 21.

Here are more comedy shows taking place in September. (Tickets were available for the performances listed below at the time this article was published):

Punkie Johnson | Punch Line Philly

Punkie Johnson, who departed "Saturday Night Live" at the end of last season after four seasons on the cast, is performing at Punch Line Philly in Fishtown on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Among the New Orleans native's other TV credits are "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Space Force" and "Adam Ruins Everything." Johnson also had a supporting role in the satirical comedy "Bottoms."

Her show at Punch Line, 33 E. Laurel St., begins at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30. Tickets can be purchased online.

Eddie Griffin | Live! Casino & Hotel

Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin is picking up the microphone again and will perform for a Philly audience at Live! Casino & Hotel, 900 Packer Ave., on Sept. 14.

Griffin's early career success is owed to his appearances at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, and he has appeared in films including "Scary Movie 3," "Norbit" and "A Star is Born," along with playing the lead role in the 2002 parody film "Undercover Brother."

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show available online.

It's Always Punny in Philadelphia | Helium Comedy Club

Prepare to either laugh or cringe as the best (and worst) pun-slingers battle in the next "It's Always Punny in Philadelphia" show at Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St..

The pun competition consists of three rounds: "Pundits," where comics deliver 3-minute pun-filled routines; "Headlines," where contestants read news stories and give it a punny headline; and "Pundemonium," a face-off among competitors. The last "It's Always Punny" show in February sold out.

The show takes place Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m., and tickets are sold on Helium's website.

Don't Tell Comedy Philadelphia | Pop-up location TBA

Don't Tell Comedy Philadelphia is continuing its pop-up comedy shows with new yet-to-be disclosed location, following its big event at Citizens Bank Park. Next the comedy group will produce shows in the Rittenhouse Square, Northern Liberties and Spring Garden neighborhoods.

The exact venues will remain secret until 8 a.m. the days of each show, and audiences won't know who's among the lineup of comics until they take the stage.

However, the dates of each show has been announce. The Rittenhouse Square pop-up is Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. The show in Northern Liberties takes place Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. And a pair of shows in Spring Garden are set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Other September comedy shows