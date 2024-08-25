More Events:

August 25, 2024

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

Children 12 years old and younger can get in for free, and the museum is also offering theatrical performances and crafts throughout the holiday weekend.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
museum american revolution labor day Provided Image/Museum of the American Revolution

Kids that are 12 years old and younger can get in to the Museum of the American Revolution for free this Labor Day weekend.

For those looking to beat the heat with a family-friendly indoor activity this Labor Day weekend, the Museum of the American Revolution is offering free admission for kids.

Children 12 years old and younger can get into the history museum in Old City free of charge from Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2. There will also be pop-up talks, theatrical performances and crafts throughout the holiday weekend.

MORE: NJ Transit trains and buses to be free the week before Labor Day

On Sunday and Monday, the museum will offer theatrical performances portraying Continental Army soldier Joseph Plumb Martin, one of the thousands of teenaged soldiers in George Washington's army. Martin went on to write one of the best-known Revolutionary War memoirs depicting the life of an ordinary soldier.

Several crafting opportunities will be available during the weekend. Visitors can make their own Rhode Island regiment cap, like those worn by Black and Native American troops of the Rhode Island Regiment who marched through Philadelphia on their way to Yorktown on Sept. 2, 1781. They can also make a pop-up tent craft inspired by Washington's sleeping marquee.

There will also be in-gallery talks each day hosted by museum educators, on topics like life at sea during the Revolutionary War, artisans and makers of the era, equal rights advocates in 1776 and beyond, and Washington's war tent.

Free admission will only be offered to children when tickets are purchased in person at the museum's front desk. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Labor Day Weekend 2024 at the Museum

Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2
10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Free for kids under 12
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia

