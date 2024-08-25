Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

For those looking to beat the heat with a family-friendly indoor activity this Labor Day weekend, the Museum of the American Revolution is offering free admission for kids.

Children 12 years old and younger can get into the history museum in Old City free of charge from Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2. There will also be pop-up talks, theatrical performances and crafts throughout the holiday weekend.

On Sunday and Monday, the museum will offer theatrical performances portraying Continental Army soldier Joseph Plumb Martin, one of the thousands of teenaged soldiers in George Washington's army. Martin went on to write one of the best-known Revolutionary War memoirs depicting the life of an ordinary soldier.

Several crafting opportunities will be available during the weekend. Visitors can make their own Rhode Island regiment cap, like those worn by Black and Native American troops of the Rhode Island Regiment who marched through Philadelphia on their way to Yorktown on Sept. 2, 1781. They can also make a pop-up tent craft inspired by Washington's sleeping marquee.

There will also be in-gallery talks each day hosted by museum educators, on topics like life at sea during the Revolutionary War, artisans and makers of the era, equal rights advocates in 1776 and beyond, and Washington's war tent.



Free admission will only be offered to children when tickets are purchased in person at the museum's front desk. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia