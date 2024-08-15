NJ Transit trains and buses to be free the week before Labor Day

NJ Transit riders have dealt with persistent service disruptions this summer, particularly along the Northeast Corridor line that NJ Transit shares with Amtrak.

As a "thank you" to the hundreds of thousands of riders who continued to use the system, NJ Transit is letting people ride for free from Monday, Aug. 26, through Monday, Sept. 2. The fare holiday covers all NJ Transit services, including trains and buses. Riders who already purchased their monthly passes for August will receive a 25% discount when buying their September passes.

Disruptions caused by downed power cables, overhead wires and malfunctioning equipment have left thousands of riders stranded during rush hour this summer. NJ Transit acknowledged Thursday that "transit service has not consistently met their expectations – or our own."

"As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "We also encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit."

NJ Transit and Amtrak are working to improve service on the crowded corridor and to investigate the disruptions, although they have not yet identified the root causes of the issues, NJ Transit said. The agency has taken several short-term actions, including increased equipment inspections.

The River Line light rail, which connects Camden and Trenton, has not met performance standards over the last several weeks, NJ Transit said. A contractor is expediting necessary repairs to restore reliable service as soon as possible, and supplementary bus service is being provided in the interim.

NJ Transit fares increased by 15% in July – a bump that was met with criticism by riders and elected officials, the New York Times reported.

NJ Transit is the nation's third largest transit system, with 166 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia. Its commuter rail lines include the Atlantic City Rail Line, which runs from 30th Street Station in Philadelphia to the Atlantic City Rail Terminal, stopping at seven stations in South Jersey and offering connections with the River Line and PATCO.