More News:

August 14, 2024

SEPTA workers rescue cat, 5 kittens trapped inside a Market-Frankford Line station

The felines were discovered in the wall and ceiling of 63rd Street Station in West Philly. A rescue group is seeking foster homes for them.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News SEPTA
081424 septa cat rescue.jpg Provided image/Stray Cat Relief Fund

SEPTA workers spent hours searching for and ultimately rescuing a cat and her five kittens that had been stuck inside a wall and ceiling at the Market-Frankford Line's 63rd Street Station.

On Monday evening, SEPTA received a call about kittens trapped in the walls of a Market-Frankford Line station. One day later, workers had rescued a cat and her five kittens, who are now in the care of a local rescue group.

Transportation officials still aren't sure how the animals got stuck inside 63rd Street Station in West Philly, which is on the city's border with Millbourne, Delaware County. The mom and two kittens are now with the Stray Cat Relief Fund, a Philly and New Jersey-based organization that finds homes for stray cats. A SEPTA employee took the other three kittens home, but the rescue hopes to reunite them with their mother soon, since they are still nursing.

MORE: Rare butterfly, found only on a Pa. military base, could join federal list of endangered species

The saga started around 6 p.m. Monday, when a SEPTA supervisor got a call about "kittens possibly being inside a wall or ceiling, the transit authority's director of media relations, Andrew Busch, said via email. Two SEPTA employees searched for several hours, eventually discovering and freeing one kitten from the ceiling. At the time, they could not find any other cats.

A gray and white cat and two kittens sit in a cage on the concrete floor.Provided image/Stray Cat Relief Fund

SEPTA employees found the mother cat and two kittens, pictured above, Tuesday afternoon. They are now in the care of the Stray Cat Relief Fund.


By Tuesday afternoon, however, another manager scanned the area and located two more kittens with their mother. The final two kittens emerged Tuesday evening.

The Stray Cat Relief Fund is seeking foster homes for the cat and two kittens in its care. The kittens do not have names yet, but the rescue group has dubbed the mother Joan, after Philadelphia's first female trolley operator Joan Woollcott.

Read more

