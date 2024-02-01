More Events:

February 01, 2024

Pun competition 'It's Always Punny in Philadelphia' to take place at Helium Comedy Club this month

The Saturday, Feb. 17 event will be Philly's fifth eye-roll-inspiring dad joke contest

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
It's Always Punny in Philadelphia Helium Comedy Club Provided Image/Aaron Schwartzbaum

After a handful of 'It's Always Punny in Philadelphia' competitions, founder Aaron Schwartzbaum (center) noticed a growing pool of regulars, including previous winner Cindy Heffron (left) and runner-up Mylin Batipps Jr. (right).

Take note, dad joke enthusiasts: The pun comedy competition "It's Always Punny in Philadelphia" returns this month.

Tickets are available for the fifth iteration of Philly's pun contest, which is hosted by Helium Comedy Club in Center City. The punning frenzy is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17.

RELATED: A 'Shrek Rave' will take place at the Theatre of Living Arts in February

While competitor sign-ups are full for the upcoming February competition, aspiring punners can still enter their information to express their general interest.

"It's Always Punny in Philadelphia" has a three-round structure. "Pundits" has competing comedians perform pun-filled routines; "Headlines" has competitors read madcap news stories and come up with funny headlines; and "Pundemonium" gives contestants a prompt from a hat and pits them against each other in a pun-off. Winners of "Pundits" and "Pundemonium" receive a cash prize and a T-shirt.

"It's really nerdy," Aaron Schwartzbaum, comedian and founder of "It's Always Punny in Philadelphia," said. He moved to Philly in the summer of 2022 and was surprised the city lacked an underground pun scene similar to ones in which he competed, including New York City's "Punderdome" and Washington, D.C.'s "Pun DMV."

Schwartzbaum took matters into his own hands and teamed with Helium Comedy Club. "It was a fun challenge to build a scene in Philly," said Schwartzbaum, who emcees the competitions and warms up the crowd.

Helium Comedy Club has now hosted four "It's Always Punny" competitions. Schwartzbaum also has spun off the concept as "South Street Pun-Off" at Tattooed Mom.

Speaking about Philly's growing pun scene, Schwartzbaum relayed an anecdote about his uncle, a pediatrician in the Philly suburbs. Speaking to a patient, he mentioned that he was a regular contestant in "It's Always Punny." To his surprise, the patient remarked that their mother would be a competitor in the next competition.

Though Philly's pun scene is new, Schwartzbaum has begun noticing regulars. One is Cindy Heffron, who won the last competition's "Pundits" segment with a raunchy routine on pregnancy.

"I was supposed to meet my friend Jackie at a garden center yesterday, but by the time she finally arrived, I looked at my watch and said, 'ee Jack, you late!'" began Heffron in a set that garnered both laughs and gasps.

For longtime stand-up comedians, adjusting to the pun-based format might be a challenge. "Sometimes comedians have great stage presence but can’t come up with puns on the fly," Schwartzbaum said

Needless to say, the event is quite a pun-dertaking.

It's Always Punny in Philadelphia

Saturday, Feb. 17
3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. | General admission tickets $10
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Comedy Center City Helium Comedy Club Competitions Philadelphia Stand-Up Comedy

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Without clearly notifying public, Penn Museum buries remains of 19 Black Philadelphians held in its collection
Penn Museum burial

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Fitness

Thinking of running the Broad Street Run for the first time? Or trying to notch a personal best? Experts offer advice
Broad Street Run

TV

'Abbott Elementary' returns for Season 3 next week. Here's what to know
abbott elementary season 3 new characters

Sixers

NBA trade deadline: Everything to know about the Sixers
Alex Caruso

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Film Society to kick off Black History Month by showing movies by African American filmmakers
Black Cinema Weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved