January 27, 2024

A 'Shrek Rave' will take place at the Theatre of Living Arts in February

Dress up as your favorite green ogre and associated characters in a Shrek Rave, a hilariously themed dance party that DJs host around the country

Theatre of Living Arts Philly Shrek rave Screenshot/Google Maps

The next Shrek Rave in Philly will happen at the Theatre of Living Arts on 334 South Street; the venue has previously hosted Shrek Raves, which usually feature local DJs.

Ravers in Philly can let their meme flag fly high in February when Shrek Rave returns to the city next month. The Theatre of Living Arts in South Philly is hosting this chaotic and hilarious dance party on Feb. 23.

For those above a certain age and don't frequent TikTok, Shrek Raves have happened all around the world, letting participants dress up like a character from the DreamWorks Animation franchise and party hard to EDM remixes of songs like "All Star" by Smash Mouth.

It's a silly event that encourages everyone to not take it seriously; Shrek ravers have pained their skin green or danced in their elaborate homemade Princess Fiona or Lord Farquaad costumes. The original "Shrek" movie released in 2001 and spawned three sequels and two spin-off films.

A Los Angeles-based DJ who goes by Ka5sh threw the first Shrek Rave in March 2022 as a fundraiser for his sister, who was the victim of a shooting. Since then, the concept of a Shrek Rave has gone viral, with the concept going on tour around the country and even to Europe. Ka5sh also throws "Big Bubble Raves," a similar premise but themed around "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Anyone 21 or older who wishes to participate in the Philly Feb. 23 Shrek Rave can buy a ticket online. The event listing does not mention the line-up, but you can expect local DJs to be in attendance.

Shrek Rave

Friday, Feb. 23
9:00 p.m. | $25.50 tickets
Theatre of Living Arts
334 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
chris@phillyvoice.com

