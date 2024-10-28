On stage in November: 'Hamilton,' 'Peter Panto' and an unsanctioned Obama musical

November's theater schedule starts with election-themed dramas and ends with an early dip into the Christmas season.

Whet your political palate with a history lesson on the country's founding when "Hamilton" hits the Academy of Music. Then, zoom forward to this century with "44," a musical based on the life of former President Barack Obama. Or unpack whether politics belong in sports with InterAct's "Moreno."

If that's not your thing, swing by the Arden's performance of "Intimate Apparel," which is about a Black woman who's a lingerie seamstress at the turn of the 20th century, or head to Bristol for a show about the role of power of sensuality in "Venus in Fur."

Here are 10 shows coming to theaters in and around Philadelphia this month:

Now through Nov. 10 | Bristol Riverside Theatre | Bristol, Bucks County

Inspired by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's novel of the same name, "Venus in Fur" opens with a frustrated director struggling to cast his play. In walks Vanda Jordan, who wants the role of the female lead, and will challenge his ideas about power, gender roles and the art of seduction. Tickets start at $45 for adults. The show is recommended for ages 17 and up.

Now through Dec. 8 | Arden Theatre Co. | 40 N. 2nd St.



In New York's Lower East Side in 1905, an African American lingerie seamstress Esther Mills sees some of the most intimate parts of her client's lives. Her work is in high-demand, but she longs to build a life of her own outside of her boarding house home. The play is written by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, based the story of her grandmother. Tickets start at $32.

Now through Nov. 9 | Curio Theatre Co. | 4740 Baltimore Ave.



Four well-meaning, if not slightly insensitive, white thespians attempt to write a politically correct elementary school play about the first Thanksgiving. Along the way, they struggle with their own biases and a lack of true Native representation. Tickets start at $30 for adults, and the show is recommended for ages 14 and up.

The theater also honored the Lenape tribe of Pennsylvania with an art installation land acknowledgment outside the venue.

Oct. 29-Nov. 3 | Philadelphia Theatre Co. | 480 S. Broad St.

Described as the story of Barack Obama as "Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it," "44" is a satirical, musical version of the former president's rise to the Oval Office as told by his ice cream-loving veep. The show includes songs by political icons of the 2010s, from Sarah Palin screeching about drilling to Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz rapping about green eggs and ham to Hillary Clinton angrily singing about how it's her turn for the presidency. Tickets start at $24.

Oct. 29-Nov. 23 | Academy of Music | 240 S. Broad St.

See who lives, who dies and who tells the story when "Hamilton" makes its return to Philadelphia in November. The show that took over pop culture in 2015 tells the story of the country's first secretary of the treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Catch rap battles about the Revolutionary War, devastating ballads about Hamilton's personal life and clever pop tunes with historical fun facts. University of the Arts alum Phillip Deceus appears in the ensemble cast. Tickets start at $29.00

Nov. 1-10 | Theatre Exile | 1340 S. 13th Street

No, it's not a retelling of the famous Taylor Swift album. "Red" follows an artist, Mark Rothko, as he lands his dream gig to create a series of murals for the Four Seasons restaurant in New York City. As he creates the work over a two-year period with the help of his young assistant, Rothko struggles with the pressure of creating his defining work, the vulnerability in staying relevant and the generational shift. Tickets start at $40.

Nov. 1-24 | InterAct Theatre Co. | 302 S. Hicks St.



In 2016, right after Colin Kaepernick's decision to protest police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, running back Luis Moreno joins a new football team. Moreno is focused on the game, winning a championship and his paycheck, but when he's hit with a close-to-home dose of reality, he has to decide if he will risk his career to stand up for his community. Tickets start at $38.

Nov. 19-Dec. 8 | Wilma Theater | 265 S. Broad St.



A group of friends from high school, who call themselves MERG or the "multi-ethnic reject group" pregame their 20-year high school reunion. Set on a front porch and narrated by Death, each member reflects on their own mortality. The show is co-produced with the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. in Washington, D.C. Tickets start at $35.

Nov. 20-Jan. 5 | People's Light | 39 Conestoga Rd.

This retelling of J.M. Barrie's "Peter Pan" follows Peter, Wendy and Tinker Bell as they team up to defeat Captain Hook. The musical includes an eccentric cast of Neverland characters including a TikTok famous crocodile, card-playing dogs, fairies and Lost Boys — and the occasional Swedish Fish thrown into the audience. Tickets start at $30.

Nov. 26-Dec. 1 | Miller Theater | 250 S. Broad St.

Ensemble Arts closes out the month with holiday cheer (or a lack thereof). The musical production of the classic Christmas story features the well-known hits like "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" as the jaded Grinch tries to ruin the day for the nearby Whos in Whoville. Tickets start at $45.

A few other theaters are also kicking off the holidays early with late November/early December shows, including the Walnut Street Theatre's production of "Elf the Broadway Musical" and "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show," which stops at the Academy of Music on Dec. 1. Check back for details and more productions in the lineup in next month's guide.