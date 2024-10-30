Eagles-Jaguars Week 9 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags listed 11 players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Jaguars injury report, with analysis...

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status TE Dallas Goedert Hamstring DNP DT Jalen Carter Shoulder DNP LG Landon Dickerson Knee DNP CB Darius Slay Groin DNP RG Mekhi Becton Concussion Limited TE Albert Okwuegbunam Abdomen No status given



Wednesday notes:

• Goedert remains sidelined with his hamstring injury. Grant Calcaterra had 3 catches for 58 yards last week against the Bengals.

• Carter missed practice with a shoulder injury prior to the Eagles' Week 7 game against the Giants, but he played in that game. Still, his status is worth monitoring.



• Becton practiced after missing the Eagles' Week 8 game against the Bengals with a concussion. That's a positive step for his chances of playing against the Jags.



• It's no surprise that Slay didn't practice. He struggled walking to the locker room after injuring his groin against the Bengals.

