Eagles-Jaguars Week 9 injury report, with analysis

October 30, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags listed 11 players on their initial injury report.
Here's the Eagles-Jaguars injury report, with analysis...
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|TE Dallas Goedert
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT Jalen Carter
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LG Landon Dickerson
|Knee
|DNP
|CB Darius Slay
|Groin
|DNP
|RG Mekhi Becton
|Concussion
|Limited
|TE Albert Okwuegbunam
|Abdomen
|No status given
Wednesday notes:
• Goedert remains sidelined with his hamstring injury. Grant Calcaterra had 3 catches for 58 yards last week against the Bengals.
• Carter missed practice with a shoulder injury prior to the Eagles' Week 7 game against the Giants, but he played in that game. Still, his status is worth monitoring.
• Becton practiced after missing the Eagles' Week 8 game against the Bengals with a concussion. That's a positive step for his chances of playing against the Jags.
• It's no surprise that Slay didn't practice. He struggled walking to the locker room after injuring his groin against the Bengals.
• LT Jordan Mailata (IR): After injuring his hamstring against the Browns Week 7, Mailata stayed on the ground for while, before getting helped off the field by teammate Landon Dickerson and a trainer. He struggled putting weight on his left leg. After getting examined in the medical tent, Mailata was carted off the field. His injury seemed serious, so a trip to IR last week was not surprising. He will miss at least the next two games.
Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson started in place of Mailata at LT against the Giants Week 8. Johnson struggled early in that game, but seemed to eventually settle in. He played well against Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals Week 8, and is expected to start against the Jaguars.
• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.
• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window for return last week.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|WR Christian Kirk
|Collarbone
|DNP
|RG Brandon Scherff
|Knee
|DNP
|LG Ezra Cleveland
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR Brian Thomas
|Chest
|Limited
|RB Tank Bigsby
|Ankle
|Limited
|RB Travis Etienne
|Hamstring
|Limited
|WR Gabe Davis
|Shoulder
|Limited
|S Andrew Wingard
|Knee
|Limited
|DT Maason Smith
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB Ronald Darby
|Hip
|Full
|RB Keilan Robinson
|Toe
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Kirk's season is over after reportedly suffering a fractured collarbone. He had 84 catches for 1108 yards and 8 TDs in 2022. In 2023, he had 57 catches for 787 yards and 3 TDs, despite missing five games. He'll eventually end up on IR this week.
• There have been conflicting reports on the severity of Thomas' injury this week, so, we'll see. He has been a star rookie receiver for the Jaguars this season, catching 33 passes for 573 yards (17.4 YPC) and 5 TDs in 8 games. His 573 receiving yards rank sixth in the NFL. Here are his 5 TD receptions this season:
The Jaguars' receiving leaders:
|JAX receiving
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|Brian Thomas
|33
|573
|17.4
|5
|Christian Kirk
|27
|379
|14.0
|1
|Gabe Davis
|18
|217
|12.1
|2
|Brenton Strange
|18
|190
|10.6
|2
|Evan Engram
|20
|178
|8.9
|1
As you can see, Thomas and Kirk are the Jags' leading receivers.
• Scherff and Cleveland are the Jags' starting guards. Both came out of the game during Jacksonville's Week 8 matchup against the Packers.
• S Tashaun Gipson (Suspended): Gipson is in his 13th NFL season, with 173 regular season games played and 165 starts. He got popped for PEDs this summer.
• S Andrew Wingard (IR): Wingard is a role player for the Jags defense. He has not yet played in any games this season, but had his 21-day practice window opened last week.
• WR/RS Devin Duvernay (IR): Duvernay is mainly a return specialist. With Duvernay out, Parker Washington has been the primary returner, and he took a punt to the house Week 7 against the Patriots.
