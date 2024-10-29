Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 9

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 8 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Those who held onto their Vic Fangio stock have enjoyed the post-bye bull run from Philadelphia's defense. It's three games, but the Eagles have corralled the Browns, Giants and Bengals with increasing effectiveness. The Bengals started strong on Sunday, but Fangio's defense made two game-changing plays in the second half: Cooper DeJean's fourth-down stop of Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Isaiah Rodgers-assisted pick. Those clutch efforts helped put the game out of reach. The Eagles' offense also took a while to get going, but that's nothing new; the first-quarter scoreless streak improbably has reached seven games now. Ultimately, though, Jalen Hurts had one of his cleanest games, and all the big-play weapons who were healthy shared the offensive load. When the Eagles play this type of three-phase football, they're tough to beat.



#JimmySays: The Eagles did finally get points on their first offensive drive of a game on Sunday, when they kicked a field goal. They just happened to get it at the start of the second quarter because the Bengals' opening drive lasted more than 10 minutes. So that was maybe a small breakthrough for the offense?

Best offseason addition: Running back Saquon Barkley Barkley has been sensational. He is second to only the Ravens' Derrick Henry in rushing yards (766) and rushing yards per game (109.4). Barkley has posted 100-plus scrimmage yards in six of the first seven games, becoming just the third Eagle ever to do so. Philadelphia has shifted to more of a run-heavy identity as a result of his success, helping it rip off three straight wins.

#JimmySays: As noted in our Saquon Barkley film review earlier today, here's the difference between playing behind an awful offensive line and an elite one:

Saquon Barkley YPC Avg yards before contact Avg yards after contact 2018 (NYG) 5.0 2.2 2.8 2019 (NYG) 4.6 1.8 2.8 2020 (NYG) 1.8 -0.1 1.8 2021 (NYG) 3.7 1.9 1.7 2022 (NYG) 4.4 2.5 1.9 2023 (NYG) 3.9 1.9 2.0 2024 (PHI) 5.9 4.3 1.6

Unsurprisingly, Barkley is having more success in Philly than he did in North Jersey. He is averaging a career high 5.9 yards per carry, with 17 rushes of 10+ yards, 7 rushes of 20+ yards, and 4 rushes of 40+ yards.

Maybe The City of Brotherly Love should start showing a little more to HC Nick Sirianni and Co. A coach once vilified, among other things, for refusing to run the ball oversees a team with the most rushes per game (34.3) in the league. Philly didn't lose or turn the ball over once in October.



#JimmySays: And that's the problem with the "RUN THE BALL!" people. There are plenty of reasonable criticisms for the Eagles' coaching staff, both obvious and nuanced, made by smart fans, but a few people show up outside the NovaCare Complex with a sign and the entire fan base is reduced nationally to simpletons.

Over the Bengals’ final four possessions Sunday, after they tied the game 17-17, Philadelphia allowed 36 yards and no points on 11 plays. The Eagles’ defense has been coming on strong the past couple weeks.



#JimmySays: The defense was terrible against the Bucs Week 4, but here's what they have done since then:

• 12 points allowed per game

• 214 yards allowed per game

• 14 first downs allowed per game

• 14 sacks

Their pass rush, tackling, and coverage have all been significantly better.

The Eagles looked good in blowing out the Bengals on the road. The offense is starting to click again. Watch out for them as they seem to be getting it right.



#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis as always.

They’re quietly stacking up wins, just like they did a year ago.



#JimmySays: I'm not so sure I agree that their win-stacking was quiet the first three months of the season last year. They were No. 1 in power rankings for most of that time, and a whole lot of people had a lot to say about their games. I do agree that they seem to be flying under the radar a bit this season. I mean, hell, they just got flexed to an earlier game on Sunday against the Bengals and again this Sunday against the Jaguars.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 7.2

Week 2: 5.7 📈 Week 3: 9.2 📉 Week 4: 5.8 📈 Week 5: 12.3 📉 Week 6: 11.5 📈 Week 7: 12.5 📉 Week 8: 10.3 📈 Week 9: 9.5 📈

