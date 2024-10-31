Some City Council members say the process is moving too fast on the proposed 76ers arena

Two pieces of legislation on scheduling public hearings in November for the proposed 76ers arena on Market Street faced opposition by five City Council members who said the process is moving too fast, but the resolution ultimately passed.

"I do feel like there was a lot of confusion by the public and part of this is the speed at which this is moving," Councilmember Rue Landau said "These are significant proposals that are being put forth to us, and I think we need to make sure there is meaningful time to discuss them."

In addition to Landau, Jamie Gauthier, Jeffery Young, Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O'Rourke voted against the resolutions that were introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla on behalf of Council President Kenyatta Johnson. The measures were in accordance with a state law requiring proper notice before hearings. They passed 11-5, with Squilla absent Thursday.

The first meeting — which will begin Nov. 12 and be a multi-day affair, according to Johnson — will be about the proposed Neighborhood Improvement District and requires a 10-day notice to stakeholders before it can be held. The second, which will be Nov. 26, is in regards to the proposed Tax Increment Financing District and requires a 30-day notice.

"The resolutions are essentially a reminder to council that they need to follow those state procedures, in addition to council's own rules, for the amount of notice that needs to be given for hearings and how that notice is provided," said Michael Cooke, senior legislative council and chief ethics officer for the city.

Multiple councilmembers stressed that this was not a vote on the proposal itself, and their vote Thursday does not necessarily indicate whether or not they'll be for or against the project. However, it does show that many are still left with questions that need to be answered.

"I can't vote for these resolutions today, I don't think this process has gone the right way," Gauthier said. "I want to be clear that I'm undecided, but I really object to the process."

Protesters packed City Hall last week to oppose the introduction of the entire legislative package to build the arena — which includes nine bills and two resolutions from the Parker administration and two bills from Squilla, who represents the district where it would be built. A smaller crowd returned Thursday, including Debbie Wei, a founder of Asian Americans United who was removed from last week's meeting.

"The city is watching, the resistance is growing and your actions or lack of actions will not be forgotten," Wei said.

City Council does not meet next week, so the next opportunity for the public to discuss the arena proposal will be the hearing on Nov. 12. Johnson confirmed a representative from the 76ers will be testifying, and anti-arena protestors made it clear that they'll be seated and ready, too.

"We'll be back!" one yelled as the crowd departed council chambers.