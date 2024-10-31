More News:

October 31, 2024

Some City Council members say the process is moving too fast on the proposed 76ers arena

Five members on Thursday voted against two resolutions about scheduling hearings in November, but the legislation passed.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Government 76ers Arena
Debbi Wei Arena hearings Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Debbie Wei, a founder of Asian Americans United, speaks during the City Council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 31. She is part of a group of people who are against the proposed 76ers arena.

Two pieces of legislation on scheduling public hearings in November for the proposed 76ers arena on Market Street faced opposition by five City Council members who said the process is moving too fast, but the resolution ultimately passed. 

"I do feel like there was a lot of confusion by the public and part of this is the speed at which this is moving," Councilmember Rue Landau said "These are significant proposals that are being put forth to us, and I think we need to make sure there is meaningful time to discuss them."  

MORE: Philly's largest city workers union votes to authorize strike during rush-hour rally

In addition to LandauJamie Gauthier, Jeffery Young, Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O'Rourke voted against the resolutions that were introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla on behalf of Council President Kenyatta Johnson. The measures were in accordance with a state law requiring proper notice before hearings. They passed 11-5, with Squilla absent Thursday.

The first meeting — which will begin Nov. 12 and be a multi-day affair, according to Johnson — will be about the proposed Neighborhood Improvement District and requires a 10-day notice to stakeholders before it can be held. The second, which will be Nov. 26, is in regards to the proposed Tax Increment Financing District and requires a 30-day notice. 

"The resolutions are essentially a reminder to council that they need to follow those state procedures, in addition to council's own rules, for the amount of notice that needs to be given for hearings and how that notice is provided," said Michael Cooke, senior legislative council and chief ethics officer for the city

Multiple councilmembers stressed that this was not a vote on the proposal itself, and their vote Thursday does not necessarily indicate whether or not they'll be for or against the project. However, it does show that many are still left with questions that need to be answered. 

"I can't vote for these resolutions today, I don't think this process has gone the right way," Gauthier said. "I want to be clear that I'm undecided, but I really object to the process." 

Protesters packed City Hall last week to oppose the introduction of the entire legislative package to build the arena — which includes nine bills and two resolutions from the Parker administration and two bills from Squilla, who represents the district where it would be built. A smaller crowd returned Thursday, including Debbie Wei, a founder of Asian Americans United who was removed from last week's meeting.

"The city is watching, the resistance is growing and your actions or lack of actions will not be forgotten," Wei said. 

City Council does not meet next week, so the next opportunity for the public to discuss the arena proposal will be the hearing on Nov. 12. Johnson confirmed a representative from the 76ers will be testifying, and anti-arena protestors made it clear that they'll be seated and ready, too. 

"We'll be back!" one yelled as the crowd departed council chambers. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government 76ers Arena Chinatown City Council 76ers Arenas Philadelphia Legislation

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Bar Dublin

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

NJ Transit unveils multilevel trains that will replace aging fleet

NJ Transit Trains

Children's Health

At Halloween, CHOP helps families of hospitalized infants celebrate by dressing them in costume

CHOP Halloween Baby

Food & Drink

Kalaya chef's new cookbook is filled her favorite home recipes

Kalaya Thai Recipes

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers fall flat in loss to Tobias Harris, winless Pistons

Sixers lose 10.30.24

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Dia de los Muertos parties and musicals

Dia de los Muertos

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved