How will each city council member vote on the proposed 76ers arena?

Mayor Cherelle Parker cast her lot with the 76ers last week when she declared her support for the team's arena proposal on Market Street. The controversial plan, which Chinatown activists say will decimate their neighborhood's businesses and displace residents, is expected to move through Philadelphia City Council during the fall legislative session.

But if the mayor's position is clear, the legislature's is murkier. At least nine of the council's 17 members must approve the package of bills authorizing construction of the arena for it to proceed. Most of those legislators have not publicly committed to vote for or against the plans, but a small faction of council members have criticized the arena. One is also in favor of it.

At a public meeting Wednesday evening, Parker said drafts of proposed ordinances, that would clear the way for the arena's construction, had been posted on the city's website. These bills potentially would be introduced during council's Oct. 24th meeting.

As the 76ers arena debate continues, here's where each elected representative stands on the plans. This article will be updated as council members announce their intentions or if members change their positions.

Support arena plan Oppose arena plan Uncommitted/No response 1 3 13

Mark Squilla

1st District | Democrat

As the council member representing Chinatown – the neighborhood whose southern boundary would be adjacent to 76ers arena site – and parts of Center City, Squilla is a key player in this process. He would be the one to introduce any legislation related to the arena, and he has long pledged to share it with community stakeholders 30 days before it formally hits the council floor. He has also steadfastly refused to take a definitive stance on the plan.

"We have not seen the legislation yet therefore CM Squilla has not yet taken a position," a spokesperson for the council member said.

Kenyatta Johnson

2nd District | Democrat

The council president, whose district also includes a section of Center City, echoed Squilla's sentiment.

"He has not taken a position on the Sixers Arena because he has not seen the legislation yet," a representative for Johnson said.

Jamie Gauthier

3rd District | Democrat

Gauthier, who represents West Philly and Southwest Philly, is also on the fence for the time being.

"Councilmember Gauthier will make a formal decision on the proposed 76ers Arena after City Council completes its legislative review," a spokesperson said. "She looks forward to reviewing the legislation, asking the developers and Parker Administration important questions, and hearing directly from her constituents and impacted communities."

Curtis Jones Jr.

4th District | Democrat

Councilmember Jones' office did not respond to a request for comment.

Jeffery Young Jr.

5th District | Democrat

Young, whose district encompasses parts of North Philly, took a strong stance against the plans at an anti-arena rally following Parker's endorsement of the plan last week.

"I can tell you, I have been a 'no' from day one and (the 76ers) have not done anything ... to move me to a 'yes,'" Young told the assembled protesters.

A representative for Councilmember Young confirmed Wednesday that his position "has not changed."

Michael Driscoll

6th District | Democrat

Councilmember Driscoll's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Quetcy Lozada

7th District | Democrat

Lozada, whose district spans parts of Northeast Philadelphia and Kensington, also remains uncommitted.

"We do not have any comment at this time," a spokesperson for Councilmember Lozada said.

Cindy Bass

8th District | Democrat

Bass, the majority deputy whip representing parts of Northwest Philadelphia, has not taken a position yet.

"It's much too early for her to make a decision," a spokesperson for the councilmember said. "The documents transmitted by the mayor must be reviewed and evaluated. That will take some time. We must do our due diligence and would be happy to take a stand once we’ve done so and we are continuing to hear from both sides."

Anthony Phillips

9th District | Democrat

Phillips, now in his first full term as a representative for North Philadelphia, joined his noncommittal colleagues.

"Councilmember Phillips is currently reserving comment on the proposal until we receive the agreement and legislative package details," a representative said.

Brian O'Neill

10th District | Republican

Councilmember O'Neill's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Katherine Gilmore Richardson

At-Large | Democrat

Councilmember Gilmore Richardson's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Isaiah Thomas

At-Large | Democrat

"We do not have a quote and have not taken a public stance," a representative for Councilmember Thomas said. "We are currently listening to advocates and will share a quote when we have a public comment."

Jim Harrity

At-Large | Democrat

Harrity has made waves as the only councilmember to explicitly endorse the plans.

"He is in favor of the arena," a spokesperson for Councilmember Harrity confirmed. "Right now, that's his stance on it."

Nina Ahmad

At-Large | Democrat

Councilmember Ahmad's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Rue Landau

At-Large | Democrat

Landau's office said she had no comment at this time.

Kendra Brooks

At-Large | Working Families

The first Working Families Party candidate elected to council, Brooks has publicly opposed the plans.

"Councilmember Brooks does not support the arena as it is currently proposed," a representative said.

Nicolas O'Rourke

At-Large | Working Families

O'Rourke, another WFP progressive, has also been a vocal critic of the proposed arena. He stands in "strong opposition" to the current plans, a spokeperson said.

"Concerning Chinatown, he feels it right to heed such robust pushback from the last low-income community in Center City, a regional hub for Asian immigrants with Low English Proficiency, and a community that has been torn apart by development through the decades," the spokesperson continued. "... Councilmember O’Rourke also believes 76 Place is not the panacea for Market East that it is being sold as. History shows that at best, new sports facilities lead to relative improvements and increased growth in nearby areas. It does not indicate that the revival of an entire corridor is likely."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.