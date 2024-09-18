Mayor Cherelle Parker endorses 76ers arena in Center City, saying agreement has been reached

Mayor Cherelle Parker endorsed the 76ers arena proposal in Center City on Wednesday afternoon, saying "an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home."

The $1.5 billion plan aims to build a new arena on East Market Street just south of Chinatown. The proposed site currently is part of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall.

Earlier this month, Parker hosted a town hall on the proposal and hundreds of people packed the Convention Center, with many Chinatown residents voicing their opposition to the plan. Attendance was so high that two overflow rooms were fitted with monitors to allow more people to be a part of the event.

"To the People of Chinatown, please know that I hear you," Parker said on X, formerly Twitter. "We have the best Chinatown in the United States, and I am committed to working together to support it."

