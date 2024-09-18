More News:

September 18, 2024

Mayor Cherelle Parker endorses 76ers arena in Center City, saying agreement has been reached

The city backs the $1.5 billion plan that aims to build a new venue in Chinatown after holding town hall on the proposal.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
76ers Parker arena File Photo/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced her support of the 76ers plans to build their new arena on East Market Street, despite opposition from Chinatown residents.

Mayor Cherelle Parker endorsed the 76ers arena proposal in Center City on Wednesday afternoon, saying "an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home."  

The $1.5 billion plan aims to build a new arena on East Market Street just south of Chinatown. The proposed site currently is part of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall.

MORE: Hundreds of people pack town hall for 76ers arena to discuss polarizing proposal in Center City

Earlier this month, Parker hosted a town hall on the proposal and hundreds of people packed the Convention Center, with many Chinatown residents voicing their opposition to the plan. Attendance was so high that two overflow rooms were fitted with monitors to allow more people to be a part of the event.

"To the People of Chinatown, please know that I hear you," Parker said on X, formerly Twitter. "We have the best Chinatown in the United States, and I am committed to working together to support it."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

