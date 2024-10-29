More Health:

October 29, 2024

Being too heavy or skinny as a child may impact lung function as an adult

A new study also finds that these impairments can be avoided by normalizing one's body mass index before puberty.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Lungs
Lung Function BMI Kenny Eliason/UNSPLASH.COM

Children's body mass index, a measure of height and weight, can affect their future lung function, new research shows. If their BMI does not reach normal levels by puberty, children may be at higher risk for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiovascular disease as adults.

Being overweight or too skinny in childhood may adversely affect people's lung function as adults, new research shows.

Previous studies have had mixed results when looking at a correlation between body mass index, a measurement of height and weight, and lung function. But research published Monday confirmed that lung function can be negatively affected in the long run when a child's BMI deviates from normal, in either direction.

MORE: Why high-intensity workouts may make people feel less hungry

One in 10 people have reduced lung function during childhood, which leads to compromised lung capacity in adulthood – putting these people at risk for serious health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease and diabetes, according to the researchers. 

To try to quantify the link between lung function and childhood BMI, the researchers used data from a separate, ongoing study in Stockholm. They examined BMI measurements of 3,200 children taken 14 times between ages 4 and 14. They also looked at the lung function of these children at ages 8, 16 and 24, as well as urine samples. 

They found children with the highest BMIs had reduced lung capacity as adults, usually due to inflammation inside airways constricting airflow in and out of the lungs. The children's urine samples also confirmed previous research that linked higher levels of certain metabolites to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

A stable or low BMI in childhood was linked to inadequate lung development and reduced lung function in adulthood.

"The focus has been on overweight, but we also need to capture children with a low BMI and introduce nutritional measures," said Gang Wang, a researcher at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet who led the study.

The research also found children who initially had high BMIs, but who achieved normal BMIs before puberty, did not have impaired lung function as adults.

“This highlights how important it is to optimise children’s growth both early in life and during their early school years and adolescence," researcher Erik Melén, a professor of pediatrics at the Karolinska Institutet, said in a news release

Although the study established a correlation between childhood BMI and adult lung function, more research is needed to identify specific molecular links, according to the study.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Lungs Philadelphia COPD BMI Weight

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

IBX BCBSA Award

Independence Blue Cross expands member options for faster access to behavioral health services, to support their whole health journey
Purchased - A woman dealing with chronic pain

Physical therapy can address the root causes of chronic pain

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Four charged for roles in fatal shooting of Cumberland County detective

cumberland county detective shooting arrest

Fitness

Why high-intensity workouts may make people feel less hungry

Vigorous exercise appetite

Pets

Here are tips to keep your pets safe on Halloween

halloween pet safety tips

Flyers

Flyers urgent to solve offensive 'disconnect' as struggles continue

Matvei-Michkov-Flyers-Canadiens-10.27.24-NHL.jpg

Arts & Culture

Green Book walking tour of Philly shows where Billie Holiday stayed

Green Book Walking Tour

Eagles

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved