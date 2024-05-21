NFC East news: Micah Parsons absent from Cowboys OTAs

The vibes appear off down in Texas.

Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons was notably absent from the team's OTA practice on Tuesday, per veteran Dallas reporter Clarence Hill Jr. There was "hope" Parsons would attend, according to Hill, as Parsons likely awaits a new monster contract extension, but that did not come to fruition.

Parsons and Dallas are likely looking at a contract that would make him the highest-paid defender in NFL history. Aaron Donald aside, there hasn't been a defensive player this good this soon upon entering the league as Parsons has been with the Cowboys.

Making matters worse for Dallas, All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb was also absent from practice as he looks for a new contract of his own. Not great for Jerry Jones and the boys!

Eagles fans will gladly laugh at this from afar as the organization continues to hand out worthy contracts to its own young-ish stars like DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and A.J. Brown.

