Game-by-game 2024 NFC East win-loss predictions

The NFL schedule is here and the football media is running rampant with 2024 predictions even though it's only May. Will we jump on that bandwagon here at PhillyVoice? Of course! On Wednesday, Jimmy Kempski went game-by-game and predicted the Eagles' schedule, having them go 11-6 and losing in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Now, I'll take a different approach and give game-by-game and end-of-season predictions for the Eagles' three divisional rivals: the Cowboys, Giants and Commanders.

Let's kick it off with Dallas...

Cowboys 2024 Predictions

Week 1 at Browns: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 vs. Saints: WIN (2-0)

Week 3 vs. Ravens: LOSS (2-1)

Week 4 at Giants: WIN (3-1)

Week 5 at Steelers: LOSS (3-2)

Week 6 vs. Lions: WIN (4-2)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 at 49ers: WIN (5-2)

Week 9 at Falcons: WIN (6-2)

Week 10 vs. Eagles: LOSS (6-3)

Week 11 vs. Texans: LOSS (6-4)

Week 12 at Commanders: WIN (7-4)

Week 13 vs. Giants: WIN (8-4)

Week 14 vs. Bengals: WIN (9-4)

Week 15 at Panthers: WIN (10-4)

Week 16 vs. Buccaneers: LOSS (10-5)

Week 17 at Eagles: WIN (11-5)

Week 18 vs. Commanders: WIN (12-5)



Wild Card Round at Falcons: WIN (13-5)

Divisional Round at 49ers: WIN (14-5)

Conference Championship at Eagles: LOSS (14-6)

Summary: After yet another tight divisional race between Dallas and the Birds, we once more go without a back-to-back NFC East winner as the Eagles take the crown. There will be a rubber match, however, in the postseason. The anxiety of an Eagles-Cowboys game with a Super Bowl appearance on the line will wreck Philadelphia, but the Birds prevail in a one-score game to punch their ticket to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. A high-powered Cowboys season that results in a devastating playoff loss? It's a winter tradition unlike any other.

Giants 2024 Predictions

Week 1 vs. Vikings: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 at Commanders: WIN (2-0)

Week 3 at Browns: LOSS (2-1)

Week 4 vs. Cowboys: LOSS (2-2)

Week 5 at Seahawks: LOSS (2-3)

Week 6 vs. Bengals: LOSS (2-4)



Week 7 vs. Eagles: LOSS (2-5)

Week 8 at Steelers: WIN (3-5)

Week 9 vs. Commanders: LOSS (3-6)



Week 10 at Panthers: LOSS (3-7)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 vs. Buccaneers: LOSS (3-8)

Week 13 at Cowboys: LOSS (3-9)

Week 14 vs. Saints: WIN (4-9)

Week 15 vs. Ravens: LOSS (4-10)

Week 16 at Falcons: LOSS (4-11)

Week 17 vs. Colts: LOSS (4-12)

Week 18 vs. Eagles: LOSS (4-13)

Summary: After an unexpected 2-0 start that provides false hope throughout New Jersey New York, the Giants collapse hard, forcing their fans to spend their Saturdays scouting college quarterback prospects.

Commanders 2024 Predictions

Week 1 at Buccaneers: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 vs. Giants: LOSS (1-1)

Week 3 at Bengals: LOSS (1-2)

Week 4 at Cardinals: WIN (2-2)

Week 5 vs. Browns: LOSS (2-3)

Week 6 at Ravens: LOSS (2-4)

Week 7 vs. Panthers: WIN (3-4)

Week 8 vs. Bears: LOSS (3-5)

Week 9 at Giants: WIN (4-5)

Week 10 vs. Steelers: LOSS (4-6)

Week 11 at Eagles: LOSS (4-7)

Week 12 vs. Cowboys: LOSS (4-8)

Week 13 vs. Titans: WIN (5-8)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 at Saints: LOSS (5-9)



Week 16 vs. Eagles: LOSS (5-10)

Week 17 vs. Falcons: WIN (6-10)

Week 18 at Cowboys: LOSS (6-11)

Summary: The Commanders improve, but not by much, upping their win total from four in 2023 to six in 2024. More importantly, however, the play-caller/quarterback tandem of Kliff Kingsbury and Heisman Trophy-winning rookie Jayden Daniels displays some signs of life for the franchise's future.

