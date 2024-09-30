More Health:

September 30, 2024

Exercise helps reduce the risk of disease, and it doesn't matter when you work out

'Weekend warriors' reap the same benefits as people who spread their physical activity throughout the week, study finds.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
weekend warrior exercise Gabin Vallet/Unsplash

'Weekend warriors' — people who get the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity over just two days —reap the same benefits as those who spread their workouts throughout the week, new research shows.

People who only squeeze in exercise on the weekends reap the same health benefits as those who spread their workouts more evenly through the week, new research suggests. 

So-called "weekend warriors," who complete the weekly recommended amount of physical activity in 1-2 days, may have a lower risk for more than 200 diseases in comparison to people who are inactive, a study published last week in the journal Circulation found. Exercise was most strongly tied to a reduced risk for cardiometabolic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sleep apnea. These benefits "appear similar" to those gained by people who spread their exercise evenly throughout the week, the researchers said. 

MORE: A Chester County student's financial hardships inspired him to start a nonprofit that gives out hygiene kits

The World Health Organization recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. The study — which included data from nearly 90,000 people in the United Kingdom, with an average age of 62 — found that people who achieved that recommendation had lower risks for disease compared with people who got less than 150 minutes. 

But it found no significant differences in disease risk between weekend warriors and those who exercised throughout the week. 

"While regular and evenly spread physical activity is still beneficial, the study suggests that even if people find it challenging to exercise daily, they can still achieve health benefits by exercising just a couple of days per week," Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told MedicalNewsToday. He was not involved in the study.

Being a weekend warrior does not necessarily mean working out only on Saturdays and Sundays, but simply that a person's workouts are concentrated across any 1-2 days of the week. Recent studies have found that weekend warriors gain the same brain health and cardiovascular and mortality benefits as those who work out regularly.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise Philadelphia Illness Wellness Diabetes Sleep Apnea Hypertension Obesity Adult Health Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor checking a woman's thyroid

Let's talk about thyroid cancer
Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pittsburgh man, N.J. woman charged in connection with last weekend's car meetups across Philadelphia

car meetup arrests nj pittsburgh

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Health Stories

A Chester County student's financial hardships inspired him to start a nonprofit that gives out hygiene kits

Daniel Kwon Plover International

Entertainment

David Corenswet says he bulked up to 230 pounds for 'Superman' role

david corenswet superman podcast

Phillies

Phillies 'old school' aces continue to deliver, will anchor postseason run

Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-wrap_093024_USAT

Performances

On stage in October: 'Frankenstein,' 'Jersey Boys' and 'tick, tick ... Boom!'

Rocky Horror Grande

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved