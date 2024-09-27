More Health:

September 27, 2024

A Chester County student's financial hardships inspired him to start a nonprofit that gives out hygiene kits

Daniel Kwon, a senior at Conestoga High School, sought to address a public health issue. Now, his organization has chapters across the country.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Hygiene
Daniel Kwon Plover International Provided Image/Daniel Kwon

Conestoga High School senior Daniel Kwon, far left, started a nonprofit organization to address global hygiene as a public health issue. Kwon's own experience with financial insecurity inspired him to create the organization.

Daniel Kwon remembers a time when he and his family crammed into a tiny apartment and ate dinner on cardboard boxes, because they didn't have a table. Kwon's parents emigrated from South Korea to the Philadelphia area in 2005, to "pursue the American dream," he said.

"But I think with the American dream, in the beginning, there's always financial struggle," said Kwon, now a senior at Conestoga High School in Tredyffrin Township.

MORE: One-third of Americans don't get enough iron; here's how much you need — and foods that contain it

Still, his parents took him and his brother and sister to museums and cultural events in Philadelphia, where Kwon saw people experiencing homelessness and realized that he "truly took a lot of things for granted, basically" – such as the fact that he had a roof over his head and access to a shower, soap and toothpaste, Kwon said.

That empathy is part of what inspired him to start a nonprofit in 2023, originally named Student Association of Hygiene Product Donation. The nonprofit hosted bake sales at Conestoga to raise money to make hygiene kits for local homeless shelters.

But attending a HOSA-Future Health Professionals conference over the summer, and talking to students from around the world who were interested in public health, gave him "almost like a slap in the face," Kwon said. 

"Like, 'Dan, sure, you started this nonprofit, but you literally started this in terms of resume building,'" Kwon said. "But then there's so many people out there you could help with the resources you have."

Since then, Kwon has been redoubling his nonprofit's efforts. It recently rebranded as Plover International, since Plovers are birds that clean alligator teeth and "provide essential hygiene to them, similar to our mission," Kwon said. Plover's motto is "hygiene is a human right." And now his chapter at Conestoga is collaborating with students who have formed Plover chapters across the country, all focused on donating dental and menstrual products to communities in need and on raising awareness about hygiene as a public health issue.

Hygiene promotion is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce disease, according to the World Bank. But as of 2022, approximately 2 billion people worldwide lacked hand-washing facilities with soap and water in their homes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. In Philadelphia, about a quarter of city residents live in poverty, and about two-thirds of low-income women struggle to pay for menstrual products over the course of a year, according to the Mayor's Office of Engagement for Women.

Oral hygiene is important to prevent cavities and tooth decay, and gum disease has been linked to diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and heart disease, among other health issues. But many families lack dental insurance. The cost of services is the highest barrier to dental care in Southeastern Pennsylvania, even to people on Medicaid, according to a 2021 report.

At a recent event Plover hosted at Conestoga with its branches from schools in Willow Grove, Ambler, Wayne and Philadelphia, students put together 200 dental hygiene kits and 200 period product kits to distribute to city shelters and human services organizations including the Bethesda Project and the Station House Transitional Center. Each dental kit had a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss. Each menstrual kit had two heavy flow pads and two lighter flow pads. 

Plover's board, which includes students from chapters across the country, has video conferences every two weeks to brainstorm. Plover now has a chapter in Taiwan that has donated thousands of menstrual and dental products throughout the country, Kwon said.

When he goes to college next year, Kwon hopes to begin a journey toward becoming an emergency medicine doctor or a dentist. He also plans to continue the work he started with Plover, potentially extending the nonprofit's reach to raising awareness about the need for pediatric products, such as diapers and wipes – high-priced essentials not covered by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children that serves about 40% of infants in the country.

Ultimately, Plover is about "community building," Kwon said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Hygiene Philadelphia Menstruation Public Health Menstrual Products Conestoga High School Students Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor checking a woman's thyroid

Let's talk about thyroid cancer
Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherelle Parker details community benefits agreement for 76ers arena

76ers arena CBA

Mortgages

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Healthy Eating

One-third of Americans don't get enough iron; here's how much you need — and foods that contain it

Iron Deficiency

TV

'Abbott Elementary' trailer teases class pets, ringworm infections

abbott elementary trailer

Phillies

Phillies clinch NL East title, Wild Card bye with series win over Cubs

Trea-Turner-Homer-Phillies-Cubs-9.25.24-MLB.jpg

Holiday

Halloween celebration returns to Franklin Square

franklin square spooky mini golf

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved