November 08, 2024

Philadelphia Ballet releases limited amount of $10 tickets for opening night of 'The Nutcracker'

Starting at 8 a.m. today, there will be a first-come, first-serve sale for the Dec. 6 performance at the Academy of Music.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Tickets for opening night of the Philadelphia Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' will go on sale for $10 at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Philadelphia Ballet kicks off its final performances of the year with $10 admission for opening night of "The Nutcracker."

Beginning 8 a.m. Friday, 2,600 discounted tickets will go on sale online for the 7 p.m. show on Dec. 6 at the Academy of Music. They're available on a first-come, first-serve basis and the ballet expects to sell out quickly. Tickets normally cost from $27 to $241. 

MORE: Devon Seafood Grill in Rittenhouse Square to close on Jan. 1 after 25 years

“As a company, we believe in making the beauty of ballet accessible to all,” said Angel Corella, the ballet's artistic director, in a statement. “This special opening night offer makes it possible for anyone who wants to enjoy the world-class artistry of Philadelphia Ballet dancers and the timeless enchantment of The Nutcracker. We hope that this tradition continues to bring joy and inspire a love of dance in our city.”

George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" runs from Dec. 6-29 at 240 S. Broad St. The two-act show, which features a score by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, tells the story of a toy that comes to life on Christmas Eve. Along the way, he encounters a Mouse King nemesis, a Sugar Plum fairy and dancers celebrating treats and cultures from around the world. 

The ballet is recommended for kids 4 and older and is an hour and 56 minutes long, plus a 20-minute intermission. 

michaela@phillyvoice.com

