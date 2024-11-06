More Culture:

November 06, 2024

Devon Seafood Grill in Rittenhouse Square to close on Jan. 1 after 25 years

Shutting down the upscale restaurant, which sits on a crowded strip of restaurants, will impact 76 employees.

By Kristin Hunt
Devon Seafood Grill in Rittenhouse Square will close on New Year's Day after decades in business.

Devon Seafood Grill, a longtime fine-dining fixture in Rittenhouse Square, is closing its doors.

The restaurant will shutter on Jan. 1, 2025, according to a WARN notice filed this month. The closure will affect 76 employees.

MORE: A year after poking fun at Philly, Zaxbys now plans to expand in the area

"We had to make the difficult decision to close the location at the end of our lease," said Bill Leibengood of Landry's, the dining and hospitality brand that owns Devon Seafood Grill. "We appreciate the support over the last 25 years from the community and are looking to place our employees at our other Philadelphia locations."

The restaurant opened at 225 S. 18th St. in 1999, taking over the space occupied by Houlihan's. It is one of three Devon Seafood Grill locations; the chain also has outposts in Hershey and Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

Devon Seafood Grill sat on a crowded strip of restaurants, with Parc next door and Barclay Prime just a few doors down. In addition to oysters and market price fish filets, it offered a selection of steaks and surf 'n turf specials.

