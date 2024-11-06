Devon Seafood Grill in Rittenhouse Square to close on Jan. 1 after 25 years

Devon Seafood Grill, a longtime fine-dining fixture in Rittenhouse Square, is closing its doors.

The restaurant will shutter on Jan. 1, 2025, according to a WARN notice filed this month. The closure will affect 76 employees.

"We had to make the difficult decision to close the location at the end of our lease," said Bill Leibengood of Landry's, the dining and hospitality brand that owns Devon Seafood Grill. "We appreciate the support over the last 25 years from the community and are looking to place our employees at our other Philadelphia locations."

The restaurant opened at 225 S. 18th St. in 1999, taking over the space occupied by Houlihan's. It is one of three Devon Seafood Grill locations; the chain also has outposts in Hershey and Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

Devon Seafood Grill sat on a crowded strip of restaurants, with Parc next door and Barclay Prime just a few doors down. In addition to oysters and market price fish filets, it offered a selection of steaks and surf 'n turf specials.

