A replica kelly Green varsity jacket, inspired by Princess Diana and autographed by Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, took the spotlight in a two-week charity auction for the Eagles' Autism Foundation. Crafted by Mitchell & Ness, the jacket, symbolizing both fashion and philanthropy, garnered a winning bid of $100,000.



The auction, which closed on Black Friday, witnessed an intense bidding war, prominently featuring actor and co-creator of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Rob McElhenney, a dedicated Eagles fan. McElhenney, known for his unwavering support, increased his bid to $62,000 on Monday, honoring Jason Kelce's number 62. Ultimately, the winning bid reached $100,000. The winner of the auction was not revealed.

Originally priced at $400, the jacket sold out swiftly upon release, becoming a coveted collector's item. Princess Diana's influence on the jacket's design, showcased in 1991 and later featured on the cover of "People" magazine in 1994, added to its allure.



The auction's primary goal was to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation, championing autism awareness, research, and support. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie's connection to autism, rooted in his brother Peter's diagnosis, drives his compassionate approach, viewing autism as a "gift."



Lurie's bold initiative, the Eagles Autism Challenge, not only impacts research funding globally but also positions Philadelphia as a central hub for autism research. His commitment to action, compassion, and empathy solidifies Lurie's leadership in the autism community, emphasizing the ongoing work ahead.

