November 24, 2023

BOTLD opens liquor store in Midtown Village, the Philly company's second location

And on Saturday, the alcohol bottler and distributor will sell its collaboration with the Eagles — Bird Gang Spirits — at a holiday pop-up at Lincoln Financial Field's K Lot

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Botld Midtown village Street View/Google

BOTLD opened a new bottle shop at 113 S. 13th St. Pictured is a photo of the Rittenhouse location at 119 S. 18th St.

BOTLD opened its second liquor store in Philly on Friday, and this one is in Midtown Village.

The company, with a new shop at 113 S. 13th St., works with distilleries across the country to bottle and sell liquors not commonly found in Pennsylvania's Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Last month, BOTLD collaborated with local marketing agency WeHolden and the Eagles on the team's Bird Gang Spirits — bottles of bourbon and vodka sporting kelly green labels.

MORE: McGillin's opens new pop-up, selling bar's merch to holiday shoppers

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Philly-based bottler and distributor will host a holiday pop-up with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field's K Lot, at which fans of the Eagles and its liquors can buy Bird Gang Spirits.

The 82-proof bourbon is priced at $38, while the 80-proof vodka is available for $28. They come in 750-ml bottles; an undisclosed company distills the spirits, but BOTLD blends, ages and filters them.

More liquors from Bird Gang Spirits are expected to be released to commemorate significant team milestones and historic moments.

Andrew Auwerda, who founded BOTLD in 2022, co-founded Philadelphia Distilling in 2005. He left the company in 2021 before it was sold.

Bird Gang Spirits, as well as other spirits sold at BOTLD's stores, also are available online for Pennsylvania residents on the company's site. Shipping is available in a handful of other states, though it comes with a $30 fee.

The new shop's operating hours mirror those of BOTLD's Rittenhouse Square location (119 S. 18th St.): Tuesday - Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

