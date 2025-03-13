DJ Jazzy Jeff creates Philly theme song for the 2026 World Cup

Philly will have an official soundtrack when it hosts the World Cup in 2026, courtesy of one of its own musicians.

DJ Jazzy Jeff produced an instrumental theme for Philadelphia — featuring claps and bursts of cheering fans — ahead of the championship. His track is one of the 16 original "sonic IDs" that FIFA commissioned for each of the 2026 host cities. These themes will play at stadiums and fan festivals and during broadcasts of the games.



"Music has the power to bring people together and transport them to a specific time and place," DJ Jazzy Jeff said in a statement. "My hope is that this sonic ID is representative of the experience of Philadelphia, inside a stadium packed to the brim with passionate fans. It’s an honor to be part of the FIFA World Cup 26 journey and I can’t wait for the world to feel the energy of Philly in 2026!"

FIFA tapped a well-known producer from every host city to make the songs. West Philly native DJ Jazzy Jeff rose to prominence in the mid-1980s when he formed a hip-hop duo with the "Fresh Prince," better known as Will Smith.



Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the planning committee for the city's World Cup events, also unveiled an official poster earlier this month following a statewide design contest. Pittsburgh artist Nicholas McClintock created the winning print. His design debuted at the Philadelphia Flower Show via a floral interpretation by Valley Forge Flowers.



Provided image/Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Provided image/Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Nicholas McClintock won a statewide contest to design the official poster for Philadelphia's World Cup 2026 hosting stint.



Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.