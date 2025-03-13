More Culture:

March 13, 2025

DJ Jazzy Jeff creates Philly theme song for the 2026 World Cup

Each host city has its own 'sonic ID' that will play at stadiums and during broadcasts of the games.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music World Cup
Philly World Cup song Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

DJ Jazzy Jeff produced an official theme song for Philadelphia ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Each host city has its own.

Philly will have an official soundtrack when it hosts the World Cup in 2026, courtesy of one of its own musicians.

DJ Jazzy Jeff produced an instrumental theme for Philadelphia — featuring claps and bursts of cheering fans — ahead of the championship. His track is one of the 16 original "sonic IDs" that FIFA commissioned for each of the 2026 host cities. These themes will play at stadiums and fan festivals and during broadcasts of the games.

MORE: What to stream: 'Running Point,' 'Beginners' and 'Brooklyn'

"Music has the power to bring people together and transport them to a specific time and place," DJ Jazzy Jeff said in a statement. "My hope is that this sonic ID is representative of the experience of Philadelphia, inside a stadium packed to the brim with passionate fans. It’s an honor to be part of the FIFA World Cup 26 journey and I can’t wait for the world to feel the energy of Philly in 2026!"

FIFA tapped a well-known producer from every host city to make the songs. West Philly native DJ Jazzy Jeff rose to prominence in the mid-1980s when he formed a hip-hop duo with the "Fresh Prince," better known as Will Smith.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the planning committee for the city's World Cup events, also unveiled an official poster earlier this month following a statewide design contest. Pittsburgh artist Nicholas McClintock created the winning print. His design debuted at the Philadelphia Flower Show via a floral interpretation by Valley Forge Flowers.

Man in glasses and a blue scarf stands in front of two posters featuring soccer balls and Philadelphia landmarks.Provided image/Philadelphia Soccer 2026

Nicholas McClintock won a statewide contest to design the official poster for Philadelphia's World Cup 2026 hosting stint.


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music World Cup Philadelphia DJ Jazzy Jeff 2026

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa., N.J. turnpikes weigh options to ease traffic on Delaware River Bridge

Delaware River Bridge

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Arts & Culture

Mo'ne Davis honored with sculpture at Louisville Slugger Museum

mo'ne davis louisville slugger museum

Illness

Measles case reported in Philly; People may have been exposed at CHOP, South Philly health center

Measles Case Philly

Festivals

St. Patrick's Day parade: New route, road closures and SEPTA changes

St Patrick's Day Parade guide

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers prevail in tank battle with crucial loss to Raptors

Quentin Grimes Sixers Raptors

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved