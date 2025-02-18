More Culture:

February 18, 2025

Brian Tyree Henry rips off the wrong drug dealer in 'Dope Thief' trailer

The Apple TV+ series, which is set in Philadelphia and filmed in the area, drops Friday, March 14.

By Kristin Hunt
Dope Thief trailer Provided image/Apple TV+

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura star in the new Apple TV+ series 'Dope Thief,' set in the Philly region.

Two small-time Philly grifters tick off a dangerous drug lord in the new trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Dope Thief."

The show, based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya, stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as longtime, crooked friends. As the teaser reveals, Ray (Henry) and Manny (Moura) are posing as Drug Enforcement Administration agents to intimidate and steal from drug dealers. The con is going well until one disastrous encounter, which escalates into a shootout. As the pair burn the place down and drive away, a menacing voice on a walkie-talkie says, "You took our money and dope. Now I have to kill everybody you know." 

MORE: Tan France discusses his pajama collection and favorite tiramisu in Philly ahead of 'Queer Eye Live'

The first two episodes will debut Friday, March 14, with new installments dropping each following week.

"Dope Thief" filmed in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties in 2023 under the working title "Sinking Spring." Viewers will spot familiar landmarks like City Hall in the trailer, along with at least one distinctive Delco accent. (A character tells the duo, "Here in the 215, youse are going to get your heads shot off.")

Ridley Scott executive produced the series and directed the first of its eight episodes. "Top Gun: Maverick" writer Peter Craig created the show.

The cast also features Ving Rhames, Kate Mulgrew, Marin Ireland, Nesta Cooper and Amir Arison. Check out the chaos and carnage below:


