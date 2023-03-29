Delco-based smoothie vending machines to appear on 'Shark Tank'

When Wynnewood natives Peter and Stuart Shapiro set out to create Bleni Blends in 2019, they wanted to dispense ready-to-eat smoothies in just one minute out of a vending machine.



Four years later, the brothers will present their brand on the next episode of ABC's hit reality show "Shark Tank" in the hopes of landing a seasoned investor. Their pitch to Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky will be featured in the upcoming episode, which airs at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

turquoise vending machines prepare on-demand smoothies in seven flavors with ingredients like strawberries, bananas, mangos, pineapples, spinach, berries, coffee and chocolate.

The dairy-free sweet treats are served in 16-oz cups with nutrition facts available before purchase. While prices at some of the vending machines vary, the average price of a Bleni Blends smoothie is $5.50.