Evil Genius, White Castle team up to release hazy kiwi dragonfruit IPA

Evil Genius Beer Co. again has collaborated with the cult-favorite burger chain White Castle to create a limited-release beer.

"Main Character Energy," a kiwi dragonfruit-flavored IPA with a 6% ABV, will be available Monday in stores within the craft brewery's distribution footprint. It also will be sold at the craft brewery's taproom in Fishtown beginning Thursday.

The beer – which its creators have called a unique twist on the India Pale Ale style – has Simcoe and Strate hops that give it a tropical and zesty citrus character. Naturally, its creators say it is best served with sliders.

Six packs of "Main Character Energy" are priced at $11.99, but the exact price will vary based on the state. Restaurants and bars may purchase the beer in kegs.

The IPA comes on the heels of "It Hits Different," a tangerine-flavored IPA released last October by Evil Genius and White Castle. That collaboration was met with applause from beer connoisseurs and social drinkers alike.

"Both Evil Genius and White Castle have long been innovators in their respective spaces," Trevor Hayward, co-founder of Evil Genius, said in an emailed press release. "With the success of the first beer we knew we had to lean into our shared talent for creativity to up the ante and deliver a truly special product."

White Castle, founded in Kansas in 1921, is considered the first fast food chain in the United States, arriving more than 30 years before McDonald's and Burger King.

The closest White Castle location to Philadelphia is in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, just north of Allentown. There are two restaurants in Central Jersey – in Forked River and Tom's River – but the brand is best known in the Philadelphia region for "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle," the 2004 stoner flick about a mission to find a fictitious White Castle in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Still, White Castle fans may find the chain's frozen sliders and other finger foods in the freezer sections of their grocery stores in the area.

Evil Genius has become known for its collaborations. In August, Evil Genius collaborated with Auntie Anne's on a pretzel-flavored beer, "Is Butter A Carb?" Its name was inspired by a line from the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls." It also has created brews with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Miller High Life, Sheetz and Giant.

In January, the brewery released "Fly Like An Eagle IPA" a green-colored beer that came in two flavors, mango and blue raspberry, and celebrated the Eagles' playoff run.

Evil Genius will host a launch party at its Fishtown taproom Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. It will include live music, raffle prizes and a photo booth. The first 200 attendees will receive a complimentary can of "Main Character Energy."