Philly nominees for 2023 James Beard Awards include Amanda Shulman, Friday Saturday Sunday

The James Beard Foundation revealed the 2023 nominees for its prestigious James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and six Philadelphia culinary creatives are in the mix.



The foundation announced the semifinalists in January, recognizing 18 chefs and restaurants from the Philadelphia region. The pack has now narrowed to just five chefs and one restaurant, all of which are in Philadelphia. These include Amanda Shulman from Her Place Supper Club, Jesse Ito from Royal Sushi, Dionicio Jiménez from Cantina La Martina, Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon from Kalaya and Friday Saturday Sunday in Rittenhouse Square.

High Street Hospitality's

Ellen Yin

, with more than two decades of experience in the city's restaurant scene, was nominated for the outstanding restauranteur award for the second year in a row. Yin, who created High Street Hospitality Group with Chef Eli Kulp in 2014, is one of just two Philly nominees to be named in a national category and was previously named a finalist for the award in 2018 and 2019.