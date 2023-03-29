More Culture:

March 29, 2023

Jonas Brothers to make third 'Saturday Night Live' appearance on April 8

The band will serve as musical guests alongside host Molly Shannon and play songs from their upcoming album

Franki Rudnesky
The Jonas Brothers will take the "Saturday Night Live" stage April 8 to perform songs from their upcoming album, which puts a modern twist on 70s pop and Americana music.

This will mark the third "SNL" appearance for the pop rock trio. The band previously performed on the sketch show in 2009 and 2019. Nick Jonas also pulled double duty as a host and musical guest in 2016.

The April 8 episode will be hosted by SNL alumna Molly Shannon. The Jonas Brothers will play two songs from "The Album," their sixth studio, which is due out May 12.  

The Jonas Brothers, who grew up in New Jersey, released the album's first single, "Wings," in February. Its music video stars "The White Lotus" actress Haley Lu Richardson – a Jonas Brothers superfan. A second single, "Waffle House," will be released April 7.

Some lucky fans got a taste of the new music during the band's five-night Broadway residency earlier this month. The band devoted each performance to a different album, with the final night dedicated to "The Album." 

The Jonas Brothers, who were honored in January with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, also have promised fans a tour later this year.

Their "SNL" appearance will come one week after beloved Philadelphian Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," makes her hosting debut alongside musical guest Lil Yachty.

"SNL" also announced the lineup for the April 15 show, which will be hosted by actress Ana de Armas with musical guest Karol G.

"SNL" is broadcast on NBC at 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays. It can be streamed through Peacock.

