More Culture:

March 03, 2021

Philly startup Simply Good Jars to be featured on Shark Tank's season premiere

Jared Cannon pitches his pre-packaged salads for a chance at landing an investor

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Shark Tank
Simply Good Jars Courtesy/Punch Media

Simply Good Jars, a Philadelphia-based startup that offers jarred salads, will be featured on the season 12 premiere of 'Shark Tank.' Above, chef Jared Cannon, left, and others shake jars of salads.

Chef Jared Cannon founded Simply Good Jars in November 2017 in an effort to make healthy food convenient and sustainable through pre-jarred, ready-to-eat salads stored in fridges across Philadelphia. 

Cannon recently presented his startup on "Shark Tank" in hopes of landing an investor. His pitch to Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John will be featured in Friday's episode. 

The episode, which airs at 8 p.m. on ABC, marks the premiere of the show's 12th season.  

"It was a pretty surreal experience and by far the hardest thing I've ever done. Being on the set was the perfect combination of inspiring, terrifying but surprisingly energizing," the Temple University graduate said. "This year has been tough for so many here in Philadelphia and around the world. It really reinforces the need for social responsibility in business."

Fridges full of the company's signature salads are scattered across the city in gyms, hotels and co-working spaces. The salad needs just 12 seconds of shaking before it's ready to eat.

Cannon created a patent-pending technology to keep food fresh without using preservatives — a move that he said makes restaurant-quality food available in pre-packaged jars for the first time.

The company has championed the reduction of food waste and promoted sustainability. It has reduced 8,700 pounds of trash since it launched, according to Temple's Fox School of Business.

The company also donates one meal to the hungry for every consumer that pledges to reuse the plastic container at home. Consumers can make the pledge by scanning the QR code on the label. More than 45,000 meals have been donated.

Cannon was a chef for 18 years before he pursued his MBA and launched Simply Good Jars, serving at Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, Honeygrow and Philly's Tria chain. 

The jars can be purchased on the Simply Good Jars website, on GoPuff and at select retailers in Philadelphia, New York and Chicago. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Shark Tank Philadelphia Healthy Eating Business Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Will Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie ever fire Howie Roseman?
Lurie-Roseman_012021_usat

Prevention

HPV vaccination rates remain low despite cancer risks
HPV vaccination rates down

TV

Former Eagles player will host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' in place of Chris Harrison
Emmanuel Acho The Bachelor

Eagles

What they're saying: More veteran free agent QB options for Eagles and how to afford them
Alex-Smith-Jacoby-Brissett_030221_usat

Government

Pennsylvania raises COVID-19 venue capacity limits, paving way for Philly sports fans at games
Pennsylvania COVID Occupancy

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week to take place this spring
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - 126 s 16th st 2 f

FOR RENT! Renovated studio one half block from Rittenhouse Row! This studio boasts birch wood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and a washer/dryer in unit! 340 sqft | $1,350/mo
Limited - 1420 locust st 24n

FOR SALE! 2 bed, 2 bath showcasing north and east sunrise city views with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace accessible from each room! 1,111 sqft | $389,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved