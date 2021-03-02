More Culture:

March 02, 2021

Cape May County Zoo adds a new zebra

The South Jersey attraction's newest animal comes from a Minnesota zoo

The Cape May County Zoo welcomed Lydia, a new Grant's zebra to its herd this week. It now has five zebras.

The Cape May County Zoo got a new addition this week: Lydia, a one-and-a-half-year-old female Grant's zebra. 

She's joining the rest of the zebra herd at the zoo, including the stallion 'Ziggy' and the three mares — 'Gracie,' 'Gretta' and Zuri.' All five zebras can be viewed at the 57-acre African Savanna.

Lydia moved to the New Jersey zoo from the Como Park Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the zoo announced on Facebook

New at the Zoo! 🦓 Welcome 'Lydia' to the Cape May County Zoo family! Lydia is from the Como Park Zoo in St. Paul...

Posted by Cape May County Park/Zoo on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Grant's zebras can survive up to 20 years in the wild and as long as 40 years in captivity. They are herbivores and their habitat spans the grasslands and woodlands of east and southeast Africa.

They are the smallest of the seven subspecies of African Plains Zebra, OCNJ Daily reported. The species is facing population declines amid habitat loss and civil war. 

"Lydia's arrival at the Cape May County Zoo is part of the Species Survival Program and her breeding success will be a small, but crucial contribution to the future of her species," said Alex Ernst, associate zoo veterinarian.

The Cape May County Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the winter. After winter ends, the park's hours extended to 7 a.m. until dusk.

The zoo requires guests to wear masks and practice social distancing, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

