December 29, 2023

Men chipped away at cultural norms that keep them from being healthier in 2023, but greater change is needed

The new year offers a chance for men to take the steps needed to reduce their rising rates of obesity and diabetes, and to recognize the importance of preventive health care

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 2023

Men need to adopt widespread changes to improve the overall state of their health. The last year showed climbing rates of obesity and diabetes, a continued aversion to preventive health, and alarming data on suicide and addiction.

Promise and peril. That's how I would characterize the state of men's health in 2023.

The promise comes from the stories I've shared of 50-plus men who exhibited the courage to reject stereotypical views of masculinity, pursue their dreams and leverage their most personal emotional experiences to motivate healthy behavior. It is bolstered by studies showing that it's never too late to start lifting weights, and that even a short burst of exercise can reduce the risk of cancer.

The peril is found in climbing rates of obesity and diabetes, a continuing aversion to preventive health, alarming data on suicide and addiction, and a belief – among men – that they are living healthy lives despite lifestyles that suggest otherwise. And the latest Gallup polls suggest a deterioration in the physical health of Americans, with many men and women feeling less active and productive when it comes to exercise.

As an optimist, I am heartened by any opportunity to chip away at the cultural norms that prevent men from confronting their humanity and causing them to ignore medical care. Nevertheless, the realist in me recognizes that even with these small steps forward, there remains a steep climb up the mountain of men's health.

Here's a look back at some of the encouraging and not so encouraging lessons from 2023. 

These men served as models for healthy lifestyles in 2023

During the year I told the stories of 50-plus men who are leading the charge for men's health. Their courage, resilience and tenacity are great motivators. It's the evidence needed to build the case for a new culture of male well-being.

John Fetterman's decision to seek help for clinical depression in February was viewed as a tipping point for other men to do likewise. The Pennsylvania senator's action is likely to inspire others to cast aside outdated views on mental health conditions and recognize that they are not signs of weakness, as generations have been led to believe.

Dr. Christopher Derivaux's decision to join the U.S. Army Reserves in his 50s offered a life lesson for men and underscores the inspirational power of relationships. Derivaux, a thoracic surgeon at Cooper University Health Care in New Jersey, fulfilled a lifelong dream inspired by the military service of his father, son and daughter. 

New Jersey state Sen. Troy Singleton's commitment to get in shape before turning 50 was a case study in discipline and resilience for men of all ages. At a friend's encouragement, the politician pledged to eat healthy and exercise regularly. His dedication paid off – he lost 50 pounds before his 50th birthday.

Philadelphia Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro shared his playbook for ensuring he stays in good health, and it's one other men should adopt. The 58-year-old's commitment to eat healthy, exercise regularly and seek preventive care is fueled by his desire for longevity. He schedules regular doctors' visits for preventive care, eats healthy and routinely exercises to ensure he has the quality of life that he wants and the longevity to enjoy life with his wife and two children.

These studies reinforced the benefits of physical activity

The year also brought us more evidence that it's never too late to adopt healthy practices and that even modest efforts can produce meaningful benefits. 

A study from Maastricht University concluded that it is never too late to begin lifting weights and building muscle. The research on men and women ages 65 and older found significant gains in their abilities to build muscle mass, strength and mobility. Not surprisingly, researchers noted that it's better to start weight training at an earlier age, but the notion that there is an age limit on adopting the healthy practice was debunked. Though the study was small – just 29 participants – it is encouraging for anyone who is considering a pivot to healthy habits.

According to an Australian study, even short, vigorous bursts of physical activity – like climbing stairs – may reduce the risk of cancer. The research underscored the effect of personal behavior on health.

But other studies show American men have a long way to go

Despite findings that reinforce the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, Americans, and men in particular, continued to exhibit unhealthy behaviors at alarming rates. 

America's climbing obesity rates highlighted the poor state of Americans' health. The condition increases the risk of several deadly illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. CDC data suggests 43% of American are obese, and 22 states now have obesity rates above 35%. That's up from 19 states in 2021.

A survey from the Cleveland Clinic showed that many men perceive themselves to be living healthy, but far fewer actually are. In a related column, I recounted the ongoing aversion of men to access preventative health care on a regular basis. Were it not for the willingness of women to nudge men toward adopting healthier lifestyles – by encouraging doctor's visits and watching for warning signs of common illnesses – the lives of many men would be in jeopardy.

Lastly, studies that found men are twice as likely to die of overdoses than women and are increasingly at risk of suicide – particularly men over 50 – rounded out the same picture of men's health that we've seen for years.

A look ahead to 2024

Providing a glimmer of potential for change, 2023 proved that 50-plus men are indeed capable of living a healthy lifestyle, rejecting male stereotypes to get the care they need, and following their dreams. The science showed us that even the most modest practices have the potential to impact our health and reduce the risk of disease. And, perhaps most telling, that it's never too late to start exercising.

Yes, these prospects come in the context of broader trends that are unsettling and cause for concern, but gentlemen, take heart in the fact that you only have one life to manage, and that's yours. Your health is the most personal dimension of your life. It is the platform on which your entire being is built. Health enables happiness, activity and loving relationships – which is what life is all about.

As you look ahead to 2024, take inspiration from the stories of the men we've examined and the science that rewards your commitment to yourself and the people you love. If you do that, you'll be ready to kickstart your healthy regimen when the clock strikes midnight. Happy (and healthy) New Year!

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.

