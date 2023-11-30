More Health:

November 30, 2023

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro has a playbook to ensure he's in good health, and it's one other men should adopt

The 58-year-old's commitment to eat healthy, exercise regularly and seek preventive care is fueled by his desire for longevity

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro schedules regular doctors visits for preventive care, eats healthy and routinely exercises to ensure he has the quality of life he wants and gains the longevity to enjoy life with his wife and two children.

Dave Spadaro is well-known among Eagles fans for his sideline reports, online columns and role as a team ambassador. Now in his 27th season with the Birds, Spadaro is a fixture at community events and franchise promotions throughout the Philadelphia region.

What most fans don't know is that this newly-married, 58-year-old father of two is the prototype for men's health – particularly those over age 50. He's got a personal story that provides deep motivation for living healthy and a mindset that converts that inspiration into action.

Working in an industry that epitomizes youth and fitness keeps health ever present in Spadaro's mind – and provides regular access to nutritious foods. A desire to keep pace with his wife, who his 20 years younger, and his two adult children also drive Spadaro to maintain his quality of life and seek longevity. But with all this in his corner, Spadaro's past experiences are the biggest motivators behind his lifestyle.

As a kid growing up in West Chester, Spadaro was very active in sports, captaining his high school soccer and baseball teams. Though sports gave him a good start on being an active adult, he said the deaths of his parents had the greatest impact on his lifestyle. These life-shaping events remain the strength behind his daily rituals and his obsession with fitness.

The first, and perhaps the most significant according to Spadaro, was the death of his mother. "My mom died young, just a horrible death," he said. A smoker, cancer had rendered her helpless to the point that Spadaro fed her and tended to her needs. Witnessing his mother's suffering up close was a grueling experience, but just the first he endured with his parents.

"I'm going to miss living life." That what Spadaro's 83-year-old father told him as he neared death amid a battle with pancreatic cancer. In this highly emotional exchange, Spadaro encountered another touching moment that drove home the preciousness of life.

In their own ways, Spadaro's parents gave him a deep and profound appreciation for life, his "why" for living healthy. It is a lesson he carries out every day.

A recognition of the need for preventive care

In 2005, Spadaro discovered blood in his urine. Though many men would put off a doctor's visit altogether, Spadaro had the courage to buck masculine norms and see a urologist – even when the blood disappeared after a couple days.

Tests revealed a polyp in his bladder. There was no sign of cancer, but the episode required 15 years of check-ups to ensure this remained the case.

Yes, Spadaro had a history of cancer in his family to consider, but this still doesn't stop many men from ignoring the warning signs and rationalizing that potential problems will just go away. Guys, this is what true masculinity looks like.

To ensure good health, Spadaro executes a full range of regular medical visits, including an annual physical with his primary care doctor, twice-a-year visits to his dermatologist, and dental appointments every six months. It's a proactive, by-the-book regimen that all of us 50-plusers should consider.

Spadaro's routine: Eat healthy, exercise regularly and seek improvement

Spadaro takes full advantage of his access to the training table menu at the NovaCare Complex for breakfast and lunch and takes supplements to further boost his nutritional intake.

Dave Spadaro AngelaCourtesy/Dave Spadaro

Dave Spadaro and his Angela.

He isn't a fan of vegetables but recognizes their importance to a healthy diet. So he begins each day with a smoothie supercharged with a good dose of spinach. The smoothies give him a means to get his vegetables in a way that works for him – a good lesson on the need to be creative in meeting our dietary needs.

Spadaro also makes sure that he consumes enough fiber, and his daily supplements include a multi-vitamin along with vitamins C and D. Nuts, grains and the avoidance of sugar complete his dieting approach.

Stretching plays a big role in Spadaro's physical activity, another good practice for 50-plus men. In his case, it's more than just the average morning stretch. Three days a week, Spadaro hits a dedicated stretch center where he undergoes a half-hour session of stretching with a trained professional.

He also weight trains three or four days each week, gets 15,000 steps each day and makes frequent trips to the tennis court for singles matches. Spadaro enjoys golf and frequently bikes to work from his Center City home.

Further evidence of Spadaro's dedication to a healthy lifestyle is his penchant for continuous improvement. A podcast junkie, Spadaro is always in the market for new ways to stay fit and get the most out of life. "The Drive" with Peter Attia and "Ten Percent Happier," hosted by Dan Harris, are two of his go-to podcasts for new ideas.

The power of emotionally-based motivations

In the world of 50-plus men's health, Spadaro is no doubt an outlier. Some of the most healthy-behaving men I've studied don't exhibit his diet and exercise rituals, let alone his commitment to preventive medical care.

Clearly, he's got the discipline, but Spadaro's story also demonstrates the power of deep, emotionally-based motivation. The appreciation for life and longevity that he gained from his parents, as well as a new wife, two children and a profession that emphasizes health and fitness every day, has him living life to its fullest. It's a formula that has Spadaro feeling great and sleeping well, with plenty of energy to stay competitive with his younger colleagues.

Though Spadaro's practices may be over-the-top for most guys approaching 60, his underlying inspirations are not. Whether it's a difficult moment from our past or the prospect of a wonderful future with the people we love, our "why," gives us a purpose to take care of ourselves. The challenge is building a healthy mindset around these motivations.

Spadaro's ability to channel his personal experiences and relationships into an active lifestyle provides a lesson for all men looking to light the fire of inspiration in their gut. Regardless of one's activity level, finding that inner drive can power a lifestyle that yields a long and active life.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50."

