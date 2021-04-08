More Health:

April 08, 2021

Nature provides a wide range of physical and mental health benefits

Taking a hike can help reduce stress, boost energy levels and fight the mental fatigue brought upon by the pandemic

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 50-Plus Men
Nature Health Benefits Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The health benefits of nature is quite evident. People who spend two hours a week in green spaces tend to have a higher sense of well-being, research has found.

Spring always brings a fresh sense of well-being with the opportunity to get outdoors. This year, spring has a particularly strong appeal as we struggle to emerge from a year of COVID-induced isolation and stress in our lives.

Turns out, if you’re looking for the antidote to the physical and mental duress imposed by the pandemic, or just ready to jump-start a healthier lifestyle, the science suggests that increased access to nature can provide you the edge to become more active and trigger a broad range of physical and mental health benefits. This includes interactions with nature in urban areas.

Physical health benefits of nature

According to the U.S. National Park Service, exercising in nature leads to greater health benefits than performing the same activity indoors, and individuals are more likely to repeat being physically active when the exercise is performed in a natural environment. The NPS further indicates that a 30-minute visit to a park can improve heart health, circulation and lower cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure. The NPS reports that walking in nature reduces inflammation and boosts your immune system, which decreases the risk of certain diseases and cancers.

A report published by the Nature Conservatory cites a study that found residents living in areas with more green space were more than three times as likely to be physically active, and approximately 40% less likely to be overweight or obese, as those living in areas with low levels of green space. A striking statistic when you consider the level of obesity in America today.

Ecotherapy and ecopsychology

A Harvard Medical School publication offered a specific look at the risks of mood disorders in aging men resulting from sudden life changes such as the death of a loved one, unemployment or retirement. It paid particular attention to men who may not want to turn to medication and therapy for help. For these individuals, interacting with nature is one of the best self-improvement tools they can use; it's what the experts call ecotherapy. Harvard says that the type of nature setting doesn’t matter and that, as an example, group nature walks are just as effective as solo treks.

Supporting this position is a Yale University publication that describes a study where people who spent two hours a week in green spaces — local parks or other natural environments, either all at once or spaced over several visits — were substantially more likely to report good health and psychological well-being than those who did not. Labeling its review of nature-based literature ecopsychology, the article presents a laundry-list of benefits associated with time in nature including lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, reduced nervous system arousal, enhanced immune system function, increased self-esteem, reduced anxiety and improved mood.

Consistent with the multi-faceted benefits of a healthy lifestyle, Colorado State University describes a number of benefits associated with interacting with nature. Among them: nature decreases stress, the outdoors makes you feel energized, being in nature can help "clear your head," and interactions with nature can help you recover from mental fatigue.

Improved creativity

Seems time in nature has additional benefits. Research conducted at the University of Kansas concluded that people from all walks of life showed startling cognitive improvement — for instance, a 50% boost in creativity — after living for a few days steeped in nature. Researcher Ruth Ann Atchley said that nature could stimulate the human mind without the often-menacing distractions of workday life in the 21st Century.

"Nature is a place where our mind can rest, relax and let down those threat responses," Atchley said. "Therefore, we have resources left over — to be creative, to be imaginative, to problem solve — that allow us to be better, happier people who engage in a more productive way with others."

As a practical matter, if you are like me, you may not be able to fully remove yourself from daily life and immerse yourself in nature, but, then again, spending time in a nearby park may just do the trick.

A wealth of options

Michigan State University reports that finding ways to stay active outdoors can be a great motivator, and that exercising in outdoor settings can be more relaxing than indoor exercise. Researchers recommend changing up your exercise routine to include activities like biking, walking, hiking or snowshoeing.

For me, my connection to nature is running along the Cooper River in New Jersey and on the promenade in Sea Isle City. Whether I'm looking at the river or the Atlantic Ocean, there's that intangible benefit that just doesn't compare to the treadmill at the gym.

Yes, the practical fact is that I rely on the treadmill to get through the winter and when time requires immediate access to the accoutrements of the gym. But when there's time and the weather is good, there is nothing like looking over the water and soaking in all that nature has to offer as I run along my path. With Wi-Fi in the park and along the promenade, depending on the time and my mood, I really enjoy the music or news as a complement to the setting. The combination takes the workout to another level.

Mother Nature is looking out for us and helping in her own special way. Regardless of how you choose to interact and what activity works best for you, take advantage of what Mother Nature has to offer. The time is right.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president of strategic alliances at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website  

 

Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Men's Health 50-Plus Men South Jersey Mental Health Hiking Wellness Nature

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Historically, traded Eagles quarterbacks have stunk with their new teams
040721CarsonWentz

Prevention

Philly opening up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults starting April 19
Philly COVID April 19

Housing

Report: Unlike other big city residents, Philadelphians didn't flee amid the pandemic
Philadelphia Moving Report

Flyers

NHL trade rumors: Who could Flyers look to deal if they're deadline sellers?
Scott_Laughton_01132021_Flyers_Pens_Frese.jpg

Museums

Neon Museum of Philadelphia opening to first visitors next week
neon museum opening

Entertainment

Drive-in at the Navy Yard will screen all eight Oscar nominees for best picture
Best Picture Showcase at drive-in

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved