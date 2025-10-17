Insomnia Cookies will open a late-night counter in Philly airport

Insomnia will bring late-night treats to the Philadelphia International Airport starting in the spring.

The cookie chain is set to open in 2026 in Terminal C, near the security checkpoint. True to the brand's roots as an after-hours destination for college students, the counter will be open until 1 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and as late as 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. This will make Insomnia one of the only food options for travelers wandering the airport past 10 p.m. The vast majority of restaurants and food stands close by that time; a 24-hour SGR candy store and Chickie & Pete's, open until 10:30 p.m., are the rare exceptions.

The new location will serve Insomnia's full menu of classic and deluxe cookies, as well as the chain's ice cream blended with cookie pieces and "other travel-friendly treats." While the brand has over 300 locations worldwide, including 17 in the Philadelphia region, this will be its first shop inside an airport.

Insomnia Cookies, founded by University of Pennsylvania student Seth Berkowitz in 2003, is the latest addition to the Founded in Philly program from MarketPlace PHL. The initiative aims to bring Philly shops and restaurants inside the airport terminals. Its recent additions include Middle Child Clubhouse, Federal Donuts & Chicken, Oyster House and Elixr Coffee Roasters.

“Philadelphia is our hometown, and we’re excited to bring our warm, delicious cookies to Philadelphia International Airport," Berkowitz said in a statement. "This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory, proving the success of our channel expansion strategy and our ability to reach Insomniacs in unparalleled ways. By embedding the brand deeper into travel environments, we reaffirm our commitment to satisfying the cravings of Insomniacs wherever they are and lead the industry in indulgent innovation."

The airport is set to unveil a lot more than cookies in 2026. The travel hub will spend $500 million on upgrades to its restrooms, waiting areas and signage ahead of the country's 250th anniversary.

