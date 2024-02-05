Flyers goaltender Carter Hart charged with sexual assault, London police confirm

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has been charged with one count of sexual assault, London, Ontario police chief Thai Truong confirmed in a news conference on Monday to discuss the department’s re-opened investigation into a June 2018 sexual assault case that involved several players from that year’s Canadian World Junior hockey team.

Dillon Dubé of the Calgary Flames, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils, and Ottawa Senators reserve skater Alex Formenton were the four others charged of the same crime, with McLeod facing an additional count of "being a party to the offense," the police said.

Truong added that all five players had surrendered themselves to the London police and were released on undertakings after their first court appearances Monday morning.

Hart, who was the leading netminder for the 2018 Canadian Junior team, was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Flyers on January 23, as were the four other players who have been charged from their respective professional teams within that same timeframe.

At the time, Flyers general manager Danny Brière said neither he nor anyone in the organization could comment on the situation. However, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who acknowledged the pending charges facing the players during his media availability at the league's All-Star weekend on Friday, had comments suggesting that none of them would be returning during the ongoing legal process, especially given that it's late into the 2023-24 season and that the four current NHL players being charged – Hart, McLeod, Foote, and Dubé – are each on expiring contracts.

"It becomes irrelevant in terms of the timing," Bettman said Friday on the idea of terminating any involved contracts related to the case. "They're all away from their teams on leave and they're all free agents. They won't be under contract after this season anyway."



"As a personal matter, if I were them, I would be focusing on defending themselves assuming the charges come down," Bettman later added. "I would be surprised if they were playing while this is still pending."

The allegations made against the players have not been proven, and no trial dates have been set. Their next court hearing will be April 30, per Sportsnet.

This is a developing story.

