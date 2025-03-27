More Sports:

March 27, 2025

Flyers fire John Tortorella as head coach

Brad Shaw will take over in the interim amid a 1-10-1 spiral.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

The Flyers have moved on from John Tortorella.

The Flyers have relieved John Tortorella from his duties as head coach, the organization announced Thursday morning. 

Associate coach Brad Shaw, who has been in charge of the Flyers' defense and penalty kill, will take over in the interim. 

The Flyers have nine games left this season beginning with Thursday night against Montreal at home. 

They've lost six straight games, are amid a 1-10-1 spiral going back through their last 12, and with their latest defeat to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in Toronto, a 7-2 thrashing, the team was left looking completely despondent. 

“Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach," Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in a statement. “John played a vital role in our rebuild. He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer. John's passion on the bench was only equaled by his charitable work in our community. As we move into the next chapter of this rebuild, I felt this was the best for our team to move forward. I'd like to thank John for his tireless work and commitment to the Flyers."

More to come...

