March 09, 2025

Philadelphia Museum of Art to host after-hours party with live music, specialty cocktails

Art-ish will be held Saturday, March 22, from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a party featuring an open bar and live music on Saturday, March 22, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting an after-hours event this month that invites guests to dress up and spend a night at the museum sipping cocktails, dancing and admiring artwork.

Art-ish will take place on Saturday, March 22, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The theme for this year's party will be "Visionaries," paying tribute to "individuals who’ve disrupted conventions throughout history," according to the museum.

Mütter Museum to host Radiant Ball honoring Marie Curie, the first person to win 2 Nobel Prizes

Attendees can enjoy late-night access to the museum's collection. There will also be food offerings and an open bar with specialty cocktails. Art-ish guests are encouraged to dress in "creative cocktail attire" inspired by the "Visionaries" theme. 

The party will include performances by Philadelphia singers Kenya Vaun, Aliyah Khaylyn and Rated Art. There will also be sets by DJ AMH and DJ Adrian Hardy.

Art-ish tickets can be purchased online. Early bird pricing of $100 will be available through Monday, March 10. After that, general admission costs $150. The ticket price includes complimentary food, drinks and parking in the museum's garage. 

Art-ish

Saturday, March 22
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. | $150
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia

