Philadelphia Museum of Art to host after-hours party with live music, specialty cocktails

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting an after-hours event this month that invites guests to dress up and spend a night at the museum sipping cocktails, dancing and admiring artwork.

Art-ish will take place on Saturday, March 22, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The theme for this year's party will be "Visionaries," paying tribute to "individuals who’ve disrupted conventions throughout history," according to the museum.

Attendees can enjoy late-night access to the museum's collection. There will also be food offerings and an open bar with specialty cocktails. Art-ish guests are encouraged to dress in "creative cocktail attire" inspired by the "Visionaries" theme.

The party will include performances by Philadelphia singers Kenya Vaun, Aliyah Khaylyn and Rated Art. There will also be sets by DJ AMH and DJ Adrian Hardy.

Art-ish tickets can be purchased online. Early bird pricing of $100 will be available through Monday, March 10. After that, general admission costs $150. The ticket price includes complimentary food, drinks and parking in the museum's garage.

Saturday, March 22



8 p.m. to 12 a.m. | $150



Philadelphia Museum of Art



2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia