December 03, 2024

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will play at Lincoln Financial Field on May 5

Tickets for the Philly show go on sale this week. The artists have a long history of collaborating, including on new track 'Luther.'

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Kendrick Lamar SZA Briana Sanchez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

SZA and Kendrick Lamar will co-headline the Grand National Tour in 2025. It will stop in Philly on May 5.

Frequent collaborators Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced their next joint project: an arena tour.

The solo artists will play 19 cities together in 2025, including Philadelphia. The Grand National Tour will kick off in Minneapolis in April before making its way to South Philly the following month. Lamar and SZA will perform at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, May 5.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m., though Cash App cardholders can join a presale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

MORE: Mt. Joy to play two homecoming shows in Philly in September on 2025 tour

SZA and Lamar have a long working history. Lamar was featured on "Doves in the Wind," a track from SZA's debut 2017 album "Ctrl," and the duo also teamed up in 2018 on the "Black Panther" soundtrack. Their lead single "All the Stars" was nominated for four Grammys and best original song at the Academy Awards.

More recently, SZA appeared on two tracks from Lamar's surprise album "GNX," which the rapper dropped Nov. 22. Both singles are charting on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Luther" peaking at No. 3. Lamar occupies all other spots in the top five.

The singers had big years individually. SZA won three Grammys in February for her sophomore album "SOS." Lamar's record-breaking single "Not Like Us" — which spent the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart — racked up five nominations for the 2025 awards show. It will compete against Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" for record of the year.

Grand National Tour

Monday, May 5 | 7 p.m.
Lincoln Financial Field
One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia

