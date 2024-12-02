More Events:

December 02, 2024

Mt. Joy to play two homecoming shows in Philly in September on 2025 tour

The band, formed by Chester County natives, will perform at the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Sept. 26 and 27.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
mt. joy philly concerts 2025 Dave Creaney/Special to American-Statesman; USA TODAY NETWORK

Mt. Joy is embarking on a 2025 tour which includes back-to-back Philadelphia concerts in September.

Mt. Joy is gassing up the Astrovan next year for another tour, which will include two homecoming shows in Philadelphia.

The indie rock band — which was formed by Chester County natives Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper and named for an area of Valley Forge National Park — will play the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27. Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m., and general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

MORE: The Philly Specials take a jolly ride in a red van through the city in new music video with Mt. Joy

"The dream has always been to win Philly over," Quinn wrote on Instagram. "Sam and I are from the area; I live in the city. I know that when this town comes together and gets behind something, the energy is unhinged and unmatched. We got a taste of it last year at what was maybe my favorite show ever. Brought me to tears being supported at home like that. We knew that night that we had to double down next year. The challenge is clear: Set up camp at the Mann for two nights and be the best party in town that weekend. 9/26 + 9/27. Cya soon, Philly and go birds!"

Last summer, Mt. Joy released a live album and a single, "Highway Queen." They also played a sold-out show at the Mann in September which featured appearances by the Phillie Phanatic and Sixers coach Nick Nurse. They released another single in October, "She Wants To Go Dancing," and plan to release their fourth studio album next year. 

Most recently, the band could be heard on "Santa Drives an Astrovan," a track on the latest Christmas album by the Philly Specials — the trio consisting of former Eagles center Jason Kelce and his old teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The song, a rework of Mt. Joy's song "Astrovan," was featured on a Hallmark Christmas movie soundtrack and spawned a Philly-centric music video. Mt. Joy and Kelce performed the song live at Lincoln Financial Field before an Eagles game last month.

Mt. Joy 2025 Tour

Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27
Doors open at 7 p.m. | Ticket prices vary
TD Pavilion at the Mann
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia The Mann Mt. Joy Music

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely
Limited - Manayunk - Santa catching a ride on the Manayunk Jolly Trolley!

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Car-free zones return in Center City on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15

open streets december

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Books

Need help with shopping? Try one of these 10 books by Philly authors

Book gift guide

Health News

Recalled cucumbers potentially linked with salmonella outbreak in 19 states

cucumber recall salmonella

Holiday

Rittenhouse Square to host tree and menorah lighting events

Rittenhouse tree lighting

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved