Mt. Joy to play two homecoming shows in Philly in September on 2025 tour

Mt. Joy is gassing up the Astrovan next year for another tour, which will include two homecoming shows in Philadelphia.

The indie rock band — which was formed by Chester County natives Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper and named for an area of Valley Forge National Park — will play the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27. Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m., and general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

MORE: The Philly Specials take a jolly ride in a red van through the city in new music video with Mt. Joy

"The dream has always been to win Philly over," Quinn wrote on Instagram. "Sam and I are from the area; I live in the city. I know that when this town comes together and gets behind something, the energy is unhinged and unmatched. We got a taste of it last year at what was maybe my favorite show ever. Brought me to tears being supported at home like that. We knew that night that we had to double down next year. The challenge is clear: Set up camp at the Mann for two nights and be the best party in town that weekend. 9/26 + 9/27. Cya soon, Philly and go birds!"

Last summer, Mt. Joy released a live album and a single, "Highway Queen." They also played a sold-out show at the Mann in September which featured appearances by the Phillie Phanatic and Sixers coach Nick Nurse. They released another single in October, "She Wants To Go Dancing," and plan to release their fourth studio album next year.

Most recently, the band could be heard on "Santa Drives an Astrovan," a track on the latest Christmas album by the Philly Specials — the trio consisting of former Eagles center Jason Kelce and his old teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The song, a rework of Mt. Joy's song "Astrovan," was featured on a Hallmark Christmas movie soundtrack and spawned a Philly-centric music video. Mt. Joy and Kelce performed the song live at Lincoln Financial Field before an Eagles game last month.

Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27



Doors open at 7 p.m. | Ticket prices vary



TD Pavilion at the Mann



5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia