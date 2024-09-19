Kelces continue to be everywhere: Next up a Hallmark Channel movie with cameo by Donna and singing by Jason

Hallmark Channel, known for its cheesy-yet-feel-good holiday rom-coms, is preparing a Christmas movie with a plethora of Philadelphia references.

"Christmas on Call" is set in the city, will have a protagonist who is an Eagles fan, a cameo by Donna Kelce at a cheesesteak shop, and a new song sung by Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata with the band Mt. Joy.

The movie, which premieres Nov. 22, follows Wes Sullivan (Ser'Darius Blain), an EMT and "devout" Eagles fan who helps new ER doctor Hannah Michaels (Sara Canning) get acquainted with Philadelphia. Their Philly adventures naturally include a stop to get cheesesteaks, where they meet Donna Kelce, mother of the retired Philadelphia Eagles center and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In the scene, Donna Kelce, wearing an Eagles jersey, advises Hannah on how to order an "authentic" cheesesteak.

The movie's soundtrack includes the track by Jason Kelce and ex-teammates Johnson and Mailata, better known collectively as the Philly Specials, and featuring Mt. Joy — the indie rock band formed by Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper, graduates of Conestoga High School in Chester County.

The title of the song, "Santa Drives an Astrovan," appears to be a nod to Mt. Joy's 2016 release "Astrovan," in which the band sings the line "Jesus drives and Astrovan" in the chorus.After debuting in the Hallmark movie, the Christmas tune also will be on the Philly Specials' forthcoming third holiday album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," set to be released one week after "Christmas on Call" premieres.

While the track list for "A Philly Special Christmas Party" was unveiled earlier this month, it had not yet been revealed that Mt. Joy would be contributing to a song. Jason Kelce did join Mt. Joy onstage during a concert last year at the Mann — where the band will perform Friday night — so it's only right Mt. Joy returns the favor.

Along with the Eagles-themed 'Christmas on Call,' Donna Kelce is set to appear in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,' which premieres Saturday, Nov. 30.

Donna may be wearing an Eagles jersey as she's slinging steaks in "Christmas on Call," but that doesn't mean she's picking a favorite team or favorite NFL-star son.

She will make a cameo in a second Hallmark Channel movie this year: "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," set in Kansas City. The film premieres Nov. 30 and tells the story of the romantic sparks between Chiefs superfan Alana (Hunter King), as she vyes to become the Chiefs "Fan of the Year." Meanwhile, the target of her affections is the team's director of fan engagement, Derrick (Tyler Hynes), who is judging the contest.

In that movie, Donna Kelce plays the manager of a BBQ restaurant.