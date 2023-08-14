More Sports:

August 14, 2023

WATCH: Jason Kelce leads 'Fly Eagles Fly' chant during Mt. Joy concert at The Mann Center

Eagles center Jason Kelce joined Mt. Joy on stage for a 'Fly Eagles Fly' chant during the band's second of back-to-back concerts at The Mann Center on Sunday night.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_21102719.jpg Justin Robertson/USA Today Sports

Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Folk rock band Mt. Joy, featuring Philadelphia area locals Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper, played the second of back-to-back concerts at The Mann Center on Sunday night. The group was joined by Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce on stage during the show, which sent the crowd into an understandable frenzy. 

After taking time to thank the group for helping with his (Be)Philly Foundation, Kelce called Philly "the best goddamn city in the f*****g world" and led a spirited rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly." Here's video of Kelce's appearance:

Quinn and Cooper are big-time Eagles fans. During Saturday night's show, they donned new Kelly green throwback jerseys on stage that the team provided for them:

It's hard to go to any public place in Philly without stumbling upon an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant, but you can't beat the classics! 

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

