The Philly Specials take a jolly ride in a red van through the city in new music video with Mt. Joy

Jason Kelce and his former Eagles teammates collaborate with the local indie rock band in a track on the new Christmas album.

By Chris Compendio
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce and the Philly Specials teamed up with Mt. Joy in the 'Santa Drives an Astrovan' music video for a new Christmas album.

The new music video from the Philly Specials shows Santa Claus coming to town, but in the form of Mt. Joy frontman Matt Quinn driving around the city in a red van with Jason Kelce riding shotgun.

"Santa Drives an Astrovan" is a track in the Philly Specials's latest Christmas album, which dropped Friday. The collaboration features the former Eagles center and his old teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata with the indie rock band, which was founded by Chester County natives and named for an area of Valley Forge National Park.

The song is a rework of Mt. Joy's song "Astrovan" — notably replacing "Jesus" with "Santa" in the lyrics.

"And here comes Santa in an Astrovan, rollin' down Broad and Pattison," Quinn sings in the first verse. Kelce takes the vocal lead in the second verse, howling with his head out the window.

The Philly Specials deliver Christmas presents through the city, and Kelce also has a wholesome interaction with a young fan while stopping at a food truck. 

The video ends with Kelce crossing Philadelphia off his "Nice List" before driving off.

"A Philly Special Christmas Party," which features guest appearances from Stevie Nicks and Boyz II Men, is available to purchase or stream. Proceeds from the album go toward gifts for Philly public school students as part of "Operation Snowball."

Watch the full music video for "Santa Drives an Astrovan" below.

