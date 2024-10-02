Stevie Nicks to sing on next Christmas album by Jason Kelce and Eagles players

When the Philly Specials put out their next Christmas album in November, the list of guest singers will include possibly the biggest star to appear on any of the three holiday releases from Jason Kelce and his former Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

No, it's not Taylor Swift, but if you're a big fan of Fleetwood Mac, a guest appearance from Stevie Nicks might be even more exciting.

In a post from the account of the "New Heights" podcast on X, formerly Twitter, Kelce shared a photo he took with Nicks at a recording studio. The retired Eagles center, who's now enjoying life as an NFL analyst for ESPN, teased the collaboration as "the crossover we didn't know we needed."

Jason and Travis Kelce, who teamed up for a duet on last year's Christmas album, didn't bring up Nicks' contribution to the new album during Wednesday's episode of the podcast.

"A Philly Special Christmas Party," the third release from the Philly Specials, is slated to come out Nov. 29. In addition to another cameo from Travis, the group announced last month that Boyz II Men, Dr. Dog, members of the Roots and other guests will be featured on the album's 12 tracks.

Nicks rose to fame with Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s, becoming the face of one of the world's most celebrated rock bands, before launching a solo career that has spanned decades. There's been some speculation that Nicks' involvement with the Philly Specials' album may have been facilitated by Travis' girlfriend, Swift, who's had a warm relationship with Nicks since the two performed together at the Grammy Awards in 2010.

The Christmas album that came out last year included features from artists including Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee and Waxahatchee.

Like the last two releases, proceeds from digital and vinyl sales of the upcoming album will benefit charities in the Philadelphia region. Together, the first two albums raised about $4.25 million for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philabundance and other nonprofits in the area.