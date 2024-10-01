Tierra Whack falls in love with the Phillie Phanatic in new music video

Tierra Whack just wants someone to take her on a real date in her new music video — and when other suitors let her down, the Phanatic steps up.

The North Philly rapper has a sweeping, cinematic romance with the Phillies mascot in the music video for "MOOVIES." The surreal short starts with Whack striking out on a series of dates with animated creatures. Some spill soda or popcorn on her, and a balloon animal simply pops and disappears. Then she bumps into the Phanatic on the street and the music slows down.

Their love story unfolds in hilarious, romantic vignettes. They watch a shooting star and recreate the famous "Lady and the Tramp" pasta date, with the Phanatic's tongue standing in for a spaghetti strand. After a whirlwind courtship, Whack marries him and gives birth to their furry child. But the spell is broken as the family poses for portrait. Whack snaps out of her daydream and back to reality, where the Phanatic is just another disappointing date.

The Phillies mascot isn't the only city symbol in the music video. Whack stops by LOVE Park and the Mummers Museum, as well as the historic Tower Theater in Upper Darby in her quest to find someone to "take me to the movies." Wawa gets its own shoutout when Whack flies over the convenience store with a gaggle of geese.

The trippy video is the latest collaboration between Whack and director Alex Da Corte. The Philadelphia-based filmmaker has helmed four of the five official music videos for the singer's first studio album "World Wide Whack," which debuted in March. Whack dons a silvery bob and a billowing clown suit in all of them as she moves through off-kilter scenes.

Though a fling with the Phanatic is pretty eccentric, it's not totally out of left field for Whack. The pair actually have a history. The mascot was a featured dancer in Whack's Tiny Desk Concert.

