More Culture:

October 01, 2024

Tierra Whack falls in love with the Phillie Phanatic in new music video

The rapper visits LOVE Park, the Mummers Museum and Tower Theater in Upper Darby in the colorful short for her song 'MOOVIES.'.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Music Videos
Tierra Whack Phanatic Tierra Whack/YouTube

Tierra Whack and the Phillie Phanatic starts a family in her surreal music video for 'MOOVIES.'

Tierra Whack just wants someone to take her on a real date in her new music video — and when other suitors let her down, the Phanatic steps up.

The North Philly rapper has a sweeping, cinematic romance with the Phillies mascot in the music video for "MOOVIES." The surreal short starts with Whack striking out on a series of dates with animated creatures. Some spill soda or popcorn on her, and a balloon animal simply pops and disappears. Then she bumps into the Phanatic on the street and the music slows down. 

MORE: Artist paints Phillies mural at Garage bar in Fishtown ahead of playoff run

Their love story unfolds in hilarious, romantic vignettes. They watch a shooting star and recreate the famous "Lady and the Tramp" pasta date, with the Phanatic's tongue standing in for a spaghetti strand. After a whirlwind courtship, Whack marries him and gives birth to their furry child. But the spell is broken as the family poses for portrait. Whack snaps out of her daydream and back to reality, where the Phanatic is just another disappointing date.

The Phillies mascot isn't the only city symbol in the music video. Whack stops by LOVE Park and the Mummers Museum, as well as the historic Tower Theater in Upper Darby in her quest to find someone to "take me to the movies." Wawa gets its own shoutout when Whack flies over the convenience store with a gaggle of geese.

The trippy video is the latest collaboration between Whack and director Alex Da Corte. The Philadelphia-based filmmaker has helmed four of the five official music videos for the singer's first studio album "World Wide Whack," which debuted in March. Whack dons a silvery bob and a billowing clown suit in all of them as she moves through off-kilter scenes.

Though a fling with the Phanatic is pretty eccentric, it's not totally out of left field for Whack. The pair actually have a history. The mascot was a featured dancer in Whack's Tiny Desk Concert.


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Music Videos Philadelphia City Hall Wawa Phillie Phanatic Upper Darby Tierra Whack Tower Theater Love Park Mummers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Girard College students stranded in North Carolina after hurricane

Girard Asheville Helene

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Fitness

Exercise helps reduce the risk of disease, and it doesn't matter when you work out

weekend warrior exercise

Nature

Earth will gain a 'mini moon' for two months in the form of a tiny asteroid

earth mini moon september

Phillies

Phillies 'old school' aces continue to deliver, will anchor postseason run

Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-wrap_093024_USAT

Festivals

Chinatown Night Market to feature dumplings, mahjong and karaoke

Chinatown Night Market

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved