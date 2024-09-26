More Culture:

September 26, 2024

Artist paints Phillies mural at Garage bar in Fishtown ahead of playoff run

Glossblack adorned a wall with the 'Daycare' trio of Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott.

Phillies Mural Garage Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Artist Jimmy McMenamin, aka Glossblack, paints a mural of Phillies players Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh and Alec Bohm on the wall of Garage bar in Fishtown at the intersection of Girard and Frankford avenues.

The Phillies' hype machine is revving up as we move into October and playoff baseball takes center stage. If you're in Fishtown, you'll be seeing three familiar faces on the wall of Garage bar at the corner Frankford and Girard avenues this fall.

Mural artist Jimmy McMenamin, aka Glossblack, was spotted on a ladder Thursday morning painting Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott onto the wall of the bar. The trio are known as the Phillies' "Daycare," the crop of scrappy younger players who are always dumping water on their teammates during postgame interviews and getting into mischief.

MOREPhillies playoff opponent rankings: Who should the NL East champs want to face?

Glossblack, who's known for his work representing Philly athletes, painted a mural of former Sixers forward Matisse Thybulle on the same wall in 2021. When Thybulle was told he was being traded two years later, he stopped by the bar during the night and spray-painted a message thanking Philly fans for their support.

And then in the true fashion of Philly sports fans, someone went ahead and vandalized the mural by sloshing white paint not only on the image of Thybulle, but on his thank you message, too. Fortunately, the mural was destined to come down anyway, and the bar had the wall repainted with its logo, which has been there ever since.

At the time, Garage bar said it intended to use the wall in the future to celebrate Philly sports again. Thybulle's mural was part of an arrangement with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to raise money to fix up city basketball courts every time he had a steal.

Glossblack said Thursday he would love to attach some type of charity to the new mural, but he hasn't yet worked out anything with the Phillies. Garage couldn't immediately be reached for comment about the new mural. 

The Phillies have already clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs ahead of their final regular-season game on Sunday against the Nationals. After that, they'll be off until Saturday, Oct. 5, when they host Game 1 of the NLDS against an opponent to be determined at Citizens Bank Park.

