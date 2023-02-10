More Culture:

February 10, 2023

Matisse Thybulle spray-paints farewell message to Philly on Fishtown mural

The Sixers traded the forward Thursday in a three-team deal, but his likeness remains on the wall of Garage bar

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Sixers
Matisse Thybulle Mural Sixers Provided Image/Red Bull

Matisse Thybulle, traded by the Sixers to the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday, said goodbye to Philadelphia by spray-painting a message on his mural at Garage bar in Fishtown.

The busy intersection of Frankford and Girard avenues in Fishtown has been graced by a mural of Matisse Thybulle on the exterior wall of the Garage bar for the last two years.

The Sixers traded the young forward Thursday in a three-team deal at the NBA trade deadline, sending Thybulle to the Portland Trailblazers and getting Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets. Draft picks also were swapped in the trade.

On Friday morning, Thybulle shared an Instagram video that shows him spray-painting "Thank You, Philly" on the mural and then adding his signature. (Check out the post on Instagram, if the embed below is not working on your device.)

The bar had posted Thursday about Thybulle's departure from Philadelphia, captioning a photo of him with, "Good night sweet prince."

This is the life of a professional athlete. Thybulle quickly emerged as a fan favorite in Philly after he was drafted in 2019, flashing his defensive tenacity and messing up fast food orders from the veterans on the squad. He made an endearing impression with his vlogs while competing for Australia in the Olympics and generally seemed to have a solid trajectory in front of him in Philly.

Things started going south when Thybulle was unable to play in road games in Toronto during the playoffs last year because he wasn't fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as was then required by regulations in Canada. That's a can of worms in its own right, but Thybulle's inconsistency on offense and playoff performances also came under greater scrutiny as time wore on.

The mural at Garage was painted by artist Gloss Black in a partnership between Red Bull and the Sixers. The arrangement raised money to fix up basketball courts in Philly with donations to Parks & Recreation for every steal Thybulle made.

The future of the Thybulle mural would appear uncertain, now that he's gone, but if the Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday, it could be a perfect place to celebrate the Birds in some fashion.

Thybulle, 25, will get a fresh start in the Pacific Northwest, much closer to where he spent the bulk of his upbringing in the Seattle suburbs.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Sixers Fishtown Murals Matisse Thybulle

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions

Just In

Must Read

Politics

U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with theft in 2017 in Pennsylvania, but got it dismissed, report says
George Santos Theft Charge

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future
Limited - IBEW Van All Electric

Mental Health

Overeating after intermittent fasting could lead to a binge eating disorder
Binge eating and intermittent fasting

Eagles

'Disrespected' Eagles pass rush hungry for Super Bowl win and overdue recognition
021023HaasonReddick

Food & Drink

Wawa giving away free coffee before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
wawa free coffee super bowl

Entertainment

Circus students will interpret love through acrobatics in special Valentine's Day performance
Circus Arts Valentine's Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved